Multimedia
The Straits Times
In Pictures: People around the world express solidarity with Ukraine
Hundreds of thousands of people around the world express solidarity with Ukraine and denounce the invasion, as Russia steps up assault on its neighbour.
Updated
Published
2 min ago
People take part in an outdoor special concert "Love against wars" to support Ukraine, in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district on March 11, 2022.
AFP
A child is comforted during a Mothers March against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., March 19, 2022.
REUTERS
A person holds a Ukrainian flag during an anti-war demonstration "Stop the War. Peace and Solidarity for the People in Ukraine" against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, next to the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, March 13, 2022.
REUTERS
A person holds a flower next to a Ukrainian flag during a Mothers March against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., March 19, 2022.
REUTERS
Protesters light up candles as they take part in an anti-war protest following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, outside the Russian embassy in Bangkok, Thailand March 19, 2022.
REUTERS
A protester reacts as she takes part in an anti-war protest following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, outside the Russian embassy in Bangkok, Thailand March 19, 2022.
REUTERS
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France vs England, held in Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France on March 19, 2022. A Ukraine flag is displayed as players lineup during a minutes applause in support of Ukraine amid Russia's invasion before the match.
REUTERS
World Athletics Indoor Championships held in Stark Arena, Belgrade, Serbia on March 19, 2022.
Ukraine's Yana Hladiychuk during the women's pole vault final with a message on her face reading "Stop War" in support of Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.
REUTERS
Protesters carry a huge Ukrainian flag with the Arco della Pace (Arch of Peace) in the background during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, against all wars and in favor of peace in Milan, Italy on March 19, 2022.
EPA-EFE
A woman with her son holds a 'bloodied' bedsheet representing a 'dead baby' as people protest against the Russian war against Ukraine, in Atlanta, Georgia, USA on March 19, 2022. The protest was organized by the Ukrainian Community of Atlanta.
EPA-EFE
Two mothers with their two young children hold placards reading, "I want to live", as they attend a protest to highlight the large number of children killed in ongoing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in front of the Ukrainian Embassy in Ankara on March 19, 2022.
AFP
A carnival float by Duesseldorf artist Jacques Tilly depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin is displayed on the Strasse des 17. Juni, during an anti-war demonstration "Stop the War. Peace and Solidarity for the People in Ukraine", to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, March 13, 2022. The float symbolically outlining Ukraine as it is eaten by Putin reads: "Choke on it"
REUTERS
A Protester holds a 'Stop Putin' banner on the Bundesplatz square during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in front of the Swiss parliament building in Bern, Switzerland on March 19, 2022.
EPA-EFE
People attend the charity concert "We Stand with Ukraine", amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Vienna, Austria, March 19, 2022.
REUTERS
