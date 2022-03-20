In Pictures: People around the world express solidarity with Ukraine

A carnival float by Duesseldorf artist Jacques Tilly depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin is displayed on the Strasse des 17. Juni, during an anti-war demonstration "Stop the War. Peace and Solidarity for the People in Ukraine", to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, March 13, 2022. The float symbolically outlining Ukraine as it is eaten by Putin reads: "Choke on it"

REUTERS