In Pictures: Pelosi makes historical trip to Taiwan

The House of Representatives Speaker is the highest-level US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

Updated
Published
45 min ago
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends a meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen at the presidential office in Taipei, Taiwan August 3, 2022. PHOTO: TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE VIA REUTERS
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (L) waving beside Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen at the Presidential Office in Taipei, August 3, 2022.
PHOTO: TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE VIA AFP
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (2-R) speaking as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (2-L) looks on during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Taipei, Taiwan, August 3, 2022. PHOTO: TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE VIA EPA-EFE
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (L) speaking to reporters while Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (R) looks on during a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Taipei, Taiwan, August 3, 2022. HOTO: TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE VIA EPA-EFE
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (L) bumping elbows with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Taipei, Taiwan, August 3, 2022. PHOTO: TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE VIA EPA-EFE
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s caravan arrives at the Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park in New Taipei City, August 3, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi leaves the parliament in Taipei, Taiwan August 3, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
This picture taken by Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) shows US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (top C) and other officials waving to journalists at the Parliament in Taipei on August 3, 2022. PHOTO: CNA VIA AFP
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi walks through the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan, August 3, 2022. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
This picture taken and released by Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) on August 2, 2022, shows Speaker of the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arriving in a car at her hotel in Taipei. PHOTO: CNA VIA AFP
Supporters outside Songshan Airport as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taipei, Taiwan, August 2, 2022. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A US military aircraft with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on board prepares to land at Sungshan Airport in Taipei, August 2, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top