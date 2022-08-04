In Pictures: Pelosi makes historical trip to Taiwan

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Pelosi makes historical trip to Taiwan
The House of Representatives Speaker is the highest-level US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.
Updated
Published
45 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/waEi
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends a meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen at the presidential office in Taipei, Taiwan August 3, 2022.
PHOTO: TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE VIA REUTERS
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (L) waving beside Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen at the Presidential Office in Taipei, August 3, 2022.
PHOTO: TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE VIA AFP
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (2-R) speaking as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (2-L) looks on during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Taipei, Taiwan, August 3, 2022.
PHOTO: TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE VIA EPA-EFE
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (L) speaking to reporters while Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (R) looks on during a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Taipei, Taiwan, August 3, 2022.
HOTO: TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE VIA EPA-EFE
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (L) bumping elbows with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Taipei, Taiwan, August 3, 2022.
PHOTO: TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE VIA EPA-EFE
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s caravan arrives at the Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park in New Taipei City, August 3, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi leaves the parliament in Taipei, Taiwan August 3, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
This picture taken by Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) shows US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (top C) and other officials waving to journalists at the Parliament in Taipei on August 3, 2022.
PHOTO: CNA VIA AFP
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi walks through the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan, August 3, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
This picture taken and released by Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) on August 2, 2022, shows Speaker of the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arriving in a car at her hotel in Taipei.
PHOTO: CNA VIA AFP
Supporters outside Songshan Airport as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taipei, Taiwan, August 2, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A US military aircraft with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on board prepares to land at Sungshan Airport in Taipei, August 2, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TAIWAN
CHINA
CROSS STRAIT TIES
Back to the top