In Pictures: Parents grief for children killed in Thai nursery massacre

Former policeman Panya Khamrab killed at least 38 people in one of Thailand's worst ever mass killing.

Sittipong Taothawong (L) comforts his wife Kanjana Buakumchan as she holds their child's milk bottle and blanket while standing outside the nursery in Na Klang in Thailand's northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province on Oct 7, 2022, the day after a former police officer killed at least 38 people in a mass shooting at the site. Weeping, grief-stricken families gathered outside a Thai nursery where an ex-policeman murdered nearly two dozen children in one of the kingdom's worst mass killings. PHOTO: AFP
Relatives of the deceased join in laying flowers in mourning, at a crime scene after a mass shooting by a former policeman at a children care center in Nong Bua Lamphu province, northeastern Thailand, Oct 7, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman cries after laying white roses on the steps of the nursery, where a former police officer killed at least 37 people in a mass shooting, in Na Klang in Thailand's northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province on Oct 7, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A Thai officer lays a wreath of flowers from the royal family to mourn for the deceased, at a crime scene after a mass shooting by a former policeman at a children care center in Nong Bua Lamphu province, northeastern Thailand, Oct 7, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A flag is seen at half mast as Thai officers lay flowers in mourning at a crime scene after a mass shooting by a former policeman at a children care center in Nong Bua Lamphu province, northeastern Thailand, Oct 7, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The main door of the day care center photographed the day after a mass shooting in the town of Uthai Sawan in the province of Nong Bua Lamphu, Thailand, Oct 7, 2022. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
View inside a room at the day care center the day after a mass shooting in the town of Uthai Sawan in the province of Nong Bua Lamphu, Thailand, Oct 7, 2022. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
A survivor of the mass shooting at a nursery is transported through a hospital in Thailand's northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province on Oct 7, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Rescue workers arrange coffins containing the body of victims at Song Serm Tham Foundation after a transfer from Udon Thani hospital in Udon Thani province, following a mass shooting in the town of Uthai Sawan, around 500 km northeast of Bangkok in the province of Nong Bua Lam Phu, Thailand, Oct 7, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Rescue personnel carry a victim’s coffin at the hospital morgue in Udon Thani on Oct 6, 2022, following a mass shooting at a nursery by a former policeman. PHOTO: AFP
A handout photo made available by Ruamkatanyu Foundation shows an armed police officer standing guard as relatives of the victims of a mass shooting gather at a childcare center in Nong Bua Lamphu province, northeastern Thailand, Oct 6, 2022. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA EPA-EFE
A handout picture taken and released by the Royal Thai Police on Oct 6, 2022, shows National Police Chief, Damrongsak Kittiprapat (2R), speaking with a police operation team in the northern Thai province of Nong Bua Lam Phu following an attack on a nursery. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
People gather outside a daycare center, the scene of a mass shooting in the town of Uthai Sawan, 500 km (310 miles) northeast of Bangkok in the province of Nong Bua Lamphu, Thailand, Oct 6, 2022. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS

