In Pictures: Parents grief for children killed in Thai nursery massacre

Sittipong Taothawong (L) comforts his wife Kanjana Buakumchan as she holds their child's milk bottle and blanket while standing outside the nursery in Na Klang in Thailand's northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province on Oct 7, 2022, the day after a former police officer killed at least 38 people in a mass shooting at the site. Weeping, grief-stricken families gathered outside a Thai nursery where an ex-policeman murdered nearly two dozen children in one of the kingdom's worst mass killings.

PHOTO: AFP