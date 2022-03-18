The Straits Times
In Pictures: Over three million Ukrainians have fled Russian invasion
Most have gone to neighbouring countries, with Poland receiving the highest number of refugees.
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
Volunteers in fairy-tale costumes hand out sweets to Ukrainian refugees who fled Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Katowice, Poland, March 17, 2022.
PHOTO: AGENCJA WYBORCZA.PL VIA RUTERS
A volunteer plays with a child after Ukrainian refugees fled Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Katowice, Poland, March 17, 2022.
PHOTO: AGENCJA WYBORCZA.PL VIA RUTERS
Refugees crossing the border from Ukraine to Poland arrive at a border checkpoint in Kroscienko, Poland, March 17, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Ukrainian Jewish refugees, who fled the war in their country, disembark from a plane upon their arrival at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, on March 17, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A Ukrainian woman and her family sit in a taxi with the colours of the Ukrainian flag upon arriving in Madrid with a group of Spanish taxi drivers who drove to Poland to support the mass evacuation of refugees, in Madrid, Spain, March 17, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Jews celebrate together with refugees from Odessa, Ukraine, during Purim Holiday in Berlin, Germany, March 17, 2022. Refugee orphans and other members of the Odessa Jewish community joined the Berlin Jewish community for this year's Purim celebrations.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man plays with young refugees from Odessa, Ukraine, during Purim Holiday in Berlin, Germany, March 17, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man wears a Spiderman costume as Jews celebrate together with refugees from Odessa, Ukraine, during Purim Holiday in Berlin, Germany, March 17, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Clowns Maria and Filou of the 'roten Nasen' (red noses) troupe entertain young Ukrainian refugees at a tent to welcome refugees from Ukraine at the main train station in Berlin, Germany, March 17, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Refugees from Ukraine look for clothing in a donation collection point organised by Dresden's Ukraine Catholic parish, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Dresden, Germany, March 17, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A refugee from Ukraine looks for textiles in a donation collection point organised by Dresden's Ukraine Catholic parish, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Dresden, Germany, March 17, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Ukrainian refugees queue to get one of the 100 daily appointments at the documentation office to apply for temporary protection approved by the European Union that allows residence and a work permit, in Torrevieja, Spain, March 15, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Ukrainian refugee Iryna Umanska who arrived in Spain on March 5, has no stable accommodation since her arrival and holds her passport along with her daily appointments after queuing for more than 3 hours outside the documentation office, in Torrevieja, Spain, March 15, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
One (C) of two Ukrainian children is flanked by his mother (L) as he arrives at the 'Padre Lais' kindergarten in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Translator and assistant Katia helps students from war-torn Ukraine in a class newly created for them at the Limanowski High School in Warsaw, March 15, 2022. The teenagers, who come from various Ukrainian cities, will follow a pared-down version of Poland's curriculum. The classes will be taught by Ukrainian teachers who themselves had fled the war, with a bilingual educator at the helm of each group.
PHOTO: AFP
Students from wartorn Ukraine wait for the start of a class newly created for them at the Limanowski High School in Warsaw, Poland, March 15, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
French President's wife Brigitte Macron (R) and French Education, Youth and Sports Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer (C) meet three Ukrainian refugee children who have fled the war in their country, in a school in Epinay-sur-Seine, north of Paris, France, March 15, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Polish activist Tomasz Grzywinski dressed in a dinosaur gives sweets to children from Ukraine at the Warsaw Central train station in Warsaw, Poland, March 15, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Refugees from Ukraine queue to get on buses to other destinations in Poland, outside the train station in Przemysl, near the Ukrainian-Polish border in southeastern Poland, March 16, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
People rest in their temporary shelter in the gym of a primary school in Przemysl, near the Ukrainian-Polish border in southeastern Poland, March 16, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
UKRAINE
REFUGEES AND ASYLUM SEEKERS
RUSSIA
WARS AND CONFLICTS
