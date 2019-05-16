In Pictures: Over 8,000 performers take part in Asian Culture Carnival in China

The Asian Culture Carnival took place at Beijing's National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, on May 15, 2019. Around 8,000 performers from different countries including South Korea and Japan participated in the event, with the theme "Celebration of Youth, Dream of Asia". The carnival is part of the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilisations, hosted by China.

Dancers perform during the Asian Culture Carnival at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, China on May 15, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Dancers perform during "Happy and Auspicious" dance at the Asian Culture Carnival at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, China on May 15, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A drummer at dance and percussion performance "The Grand Regatta" during the Asian Culture Carnival at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, China on May 15, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Artists perform during the Asian Culture Carnival at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, China on May 15, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Performers hold light bulbs during a display at the Asian Culture Carnival at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, China on May 15, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Dancers perform the dance "Passion of Joy" during the Asian Culture Carnival at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, China on May 15, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Artists perform during kung fu display "The Charm of Chinese Ink Art" at the Asian Culture Carnival at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, China on May 15, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Artists perform the Peking Opera medley "An Era of Prosperity" during the Asian Culture Carnival at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, China on May 15, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Artists perform during the Asian Culture Carnival at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, China on May 15, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Artists perform "The Charm of Chinese Ink Art" display during the Asian Culture Carnival at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, China on May 15, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Dancers perform during the Asian Culture Carnival at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, China on May 15, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Artists from North Korea and other countries wave their national flags at the "Our Asia" segment during the Asian Culture Carnival at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, China on May 15, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Dancers from China perform a hand dance called "Silk Road Blossoms" during the Asian Culture Carnival at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, China on May 15, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Performers, including (from left) Israeli singer Eden Holan, South Korean singer Rain, Chinese singer Zhang Jie, Singaporean singer JJ Lin, and Vietnamese singer Do To Hoa, singing "Breeze, Flowers and Neighbors" during the Asian Culture Carnival at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, China on May 15, 2019.PHOTO: XINHUA
The Carnival is part of the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilisations event which is being hosted by China.PHOTO: XINHUA
