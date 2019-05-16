In Pictures: Over 8,000 performers take part in Asian Culture Carnival in China
The Asian Culture Carnival took place at Beijing's National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, on May 15, 2019. Around 8,000 performers from different countries including South Korea and Japan participated in the event, with the theme "Celebration of Youth, Dream of Asia". The carnival is part of the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilisations, hosted by China.
