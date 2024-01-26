In Pictures: Over 18,000 devotees take part in Thaipusam festival

The devotees perform penitential acts on their walk of faith for Hindu god Lord Murugan. 

Updated
1 min ago
Published
6 min ago
More than 18,000 devotees marked the annual rite of Thaipusam on Jan 25, 2024. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
A kavadi bearer and other participants making their way to the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road during Thaipusam on Jan 25, 2024. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
A devotee getting his body piercings removed at Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road on Jan 25, 2024. ST PHOTO: HENG YI-HSIN
Supporters of a kavadi bearer playing music and singing outside Sri Thendayuthapani Temple on Jan 25, 2024. ST PHOTO: HENG YI-HSIN
In Singapore, Thaipusam is celebrated with a religious procession that starts at Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road and ends at Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road. This year, the festivities started at 11.30pm on Jan 24 and ended on the night of Jan 25. ST PHOTO: HENG YI-HSIN
Wheelchair user Thirunavukarasu Sundaram Pillai, 52, bearing his kavadi – a structure made of wood and steel – at Sri Thendayuthapani Temple on Jan 25, 2024. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
Devotees carrying milk pots while walking along Tank Road towards Sri Thendayuthapani Temple on Jan 25, 2024. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
Mr Karthik Mohan, 40, having his kavadi attached to him using body piercings at Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple on Jan 25, 2024. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
A group of devotees playing traditional Indian percussion instruments during Thaipusam celebrations at Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple on Jan 25, 2024. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
Devotees with milk pots braving the rain as they walk along Serangoon Road in the early hours of Jan 25, 2024, as part of the Thaipusam procession. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top