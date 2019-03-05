In Pictures: Opening of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress

China lowered its goal for economic growth and announced a major tax cut, as policymakers seek to pull off a gradual deceleration while grappling with a debt legacy and the trade standoff with the United States.

Delegates and journalists at the second session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Chinese stewardesses in ethnic minority costumes pose for photos in Tiananmen Square before the opening of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Muslim delegates attend the opening of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Officials sing the national anthem during the opening of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress.PHOTO: REUTERS
Delegates gather outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing at the opening of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress.PHOTO: AFP
Delegates leave after the opening of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Delegates arrive for the opening of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Delegates arrive for the opening of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Delegates pose for a photo outside the Great Hall of the People as they arrive for the opening of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress.PHOTO: REUTERS
Attendants wait outside the Great Hall of the People during opening of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress. PHOTO: REUTERS
Attendants pose for a picture outside the Great Hall of the People during the opening of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress. PHOTO: REUTERS
Delegates leave after the opening of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
