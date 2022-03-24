The Straits Times
In Pictures: One month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Russian forces face fierce Ukrainian resistance as war continues.
Published
A man stands inside a damaged school in the city of Zhytomyr, northern Ukraine, March 23, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A child walks in front of a damaged school in the city of Zhytomyr, northern Ukraine, March 23, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Local residents queue for humanitarian aid delivered by Russian soldiers during the Ukraine-Russia conflict, in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A mother covers her son as they lie on the ground after hearing shelling during the Ukraine-Russia conflict, in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A picture taken on March 21, 2022, shows a view of the damage at the Retroville shopping mall, a day after it was shelled by Russian forces in a residential district in the northwest of the Ukranian capital Kyiv. At least six people were killed in the bombing.
PHOTO: AFP
A Ukranian serviceman walks between debris inside the Retroville shopping mall after a Russian attack on the northwest of the capital Kyiv, March 21, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Ukrainian service members inspect a shell crater, as the Russian invasion continues, in a village on the front line in the east Kyiv region, Ukraine, March 21, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Local residents walk near residential buildings which were damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 18, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A service member of pro-Russian troops stands guard near a line of cars with evacuees, who are leaving the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Relatives and friends mourn the death of four fallen Ukrainian servicemen, Oleg Vashchyshyn, Kyrylo Vyshyvanyi, Rostyslav Romanchuk and Serhiy Melnyk, who were killed in a rocket attack against a military base in Yavoriv during the ongoing Russian invasion, during a memorial and funeral service in Lviv, Ukraine, March 15, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A satellite image shows a closer view of Mariupol Drama Theatre before bombing, as a word "children" in Russian is written in large white letters on the pavement in front of and behind the building, in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 14, 2022.
PHOTO: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES VIA REUTERS
A Ukrainian serviceman takes cover behind a car in the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, March 13, 2022. Russian forces advance ever closer to the capital from the north, west and northeast.
PHOTO: AFP
A Ukrainian serviceman walks towards the front line in the city of Irpin, northern Ukraine, March 12, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Residents evacuate the city of Irpin, north of Kyiv, March 10, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
People walk along a road by a forest, as they flee Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the Vyshgorod region near Kyiv, Ukraine, March 10, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man carries a dog as people flee, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Romanivka, Ukraine, March 9, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People rush to catch a train and evacuate the city on March 9, 2022, at the central train station of the major port city of Odessa which remains under Ukrainian control and has so far been spared fighting, but the US Defense Department said Russian ground forces appeared primed to attack the city, possibly in coordination with an amphibious assault.
PHOTO: AFP
In this video grab from a handout footage taken and released by the National Police of Ukraine on March 9, 2022, people are helped out of a damaged building of a children's hospital following a Russian air strike in the southeastern city of Mariupol.
PHOTO: NATIONAL POLICE OF UKRAINE VIA AFP
A monument of the city founder Duke de Richelieu is seen covered with sand bags for protection, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in central Odessa, Ukraine, March 9, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Evacuees cross a destroyed bridge as they flee the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, March 7, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
People cross a destroyed bridge as they try to leave the city of Irpin, in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, March 5, 2022.
PHOTO: AGENCJA WYBORCZA.PL VIA REUTERS
People board an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv at Kyiv central train station amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 4, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Oleg (R), who decided to remain in Irpin, passes his son Maksim over a fence to his wife Yana, before the arrival of an evacuation train to the city of Kyiv, at the train station in Irpin, Ukraine, March 4, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A view shows the area near National University after shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 2, 2022.
PHOTO: PRESS SERVICE OF THE UKRAINIAN STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE VIA REUTERS
A satellite image shows a military convoy near Invankiv, Ukraine, Feb 28, 2022.
PHOTO: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES VIA REUTERS
A woman looks at empty shelves of bread after the curfew was lifted as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb 28, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People wait to board an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv at Kyiv central train station, Ukraine, Feb 25, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People, some carrying bags and suitcases, walk at a metro station in Kyiv, Feb 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway.
PHOTO: AFP
Ukrainian military vehicles move past Independence square in central Kyiv, Feb 24, 2022. Air raid sirens rang out in downtown Kyiv today as cities across Ukraine were hit with what Ukrainian officials said were Russian missile strikes and artillery.
PHOTO: AFP
Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv, Feb 24, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
UKRAINE
RUSSIA
WAR
Back to the top