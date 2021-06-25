In Pictures: Oceanfront building in Miami collapses

At least one person is dead, and 99 people unaccounted for as search and rescue operations continue.

Air conditioning units, and personal belonging hang from a high-rise residential building that partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida., on June 24, 2021. A search and rescue effort involving firefighters, police officers and search dogs was underway at the building just north of Miami Beach. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A high-rise residential building partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida., on June 24, 2021, killing one person. 99 people are still unaccounted for. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A member of an emergency personnel carries a child after he was pulled out from the rubble of a collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. in this screen grab taken from a video obtained from social media. PHOTO: RELIABLENEWSMEDIA VIA REUTERS
Onlookers view a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Safety personnel at the scene of a high-rise residential building that partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida, June 24, 2021. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
This aerial view, shows search and rescue personnel working on site after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, north of Miami Beach, on June 24, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
The multi-story apartment block in Florida partially collapsed early June 24, 2021, sparking a major emergency response.PHOTO: AFP
Damaged cars are seen on site after the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, north of Miami Beach, on June 24, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A handout photo shows emergency personnel work at the site of a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. PHOTO: MIAMI -DADE FIRE RESCUE VIA REUTERS
A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue person and a K-9 continue the search and rescue operations in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. PHOTO: AFP
A police car is parked in front of debris from a partially collapsed building in Surfside north of Miami Beach, on June 24, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
People on the beach look at the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building that partially collapsed on June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. PHOTO: AFP
People embrace at the Surfside Community Center where authorities are taking residents and relatives from a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Luz Marina holds a picture of her aunt, Marina Azen, who she said is missing after the partial collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo tower she was in on June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
People stand at the Surfside Community Center where authorities are taking residents and relatives from a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
People embrace under an umbrella at the Surfside Community Center where authorities are taking residents and relatives from a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
