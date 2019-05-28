In Pictures: Nine historical gardens launched at Fort Canning Park
Previously announced as part of the Fort Canning Park Enhancement Plan in 2018, the nine historical gardens are accompanied by refreshed trail guides and complemented by an augmented-reality app, BALIKSG: The Fort Canning Trail, which will enhance the experiences of park visitors.
