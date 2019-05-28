In Pictures: Nine historical gardens launched at Fort Canning Park

A view of the Sang Nila Utama Garden, which was named after the first ancient king of Singapore and re-imagines the South-east Asian gardens of old. The garden has traditional features such as a symmetrical layout typical of these spaces, a series of Javanese split gates that mark the entrance of new zones, or 'realms', and a reflective pool, which can serve as a meditative refuge for royalty.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI