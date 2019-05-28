In Pictures: Nine historical gardens launched at Fort Canning Park

Previously announced as part of the Fort Canning Park Enhancement Plan in 2018, the nine historical gardens are accompanied by refreshed trail guides and complemented by an augmented-reality app, BALIKSG: The Fort Canning Trail, which will enhance the experiences of park visitors.

Singapore's first botanic garden, founded in 1822 and located near the hill, focused on growing spices and cash crops. It closed in 1829 and the garden has been restored as street plants along Bras Basah Road, Victoria Street and Hill Street.
Singapore's first botanic garden, founded in 1822 and located near the hill, focused on growing spices and cash crops. It closed in 1829 and the garden has been restored as street plants along Bras Basah Road, Victoria Street and Hill Street. PHOTO: NPARKS
Under a multi-agency project, part of Armenian Street was pedestrianised last year to create a new park and public space for people and events, as part of larger plans to connect Fort Canning Park, Bras Basah, Bugis and the Civic District, to form an
Under a multi-agency project, part of Armenian Street was pedestrianised last year to create a new park and public space for people and events, as part of larger plans to connect Fort Canning Park, Bras Basah, Bugis and the Civic District, to form an expanded arts, cultural and heritage precinct. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A view of the Sang Nila Utama Garden, which was named after the first ancient king of Singapore and re-imagines the South-east Asian gardens of old. The garden has traditional features such as a symmetrical layout typical of these spaces, a series of
A view of the Sang Nila Utama Garden, which was named after the first ancient king of Singapore and re-imagines the South-east Asian gardens of old. The garden has traditional features such as a symmetrical layout typical of these spaces, a series of Javanese split gates that mark the entrance of new zones, or 'realms', and a reflective pool, which can serve as a meditative refuge for royalty. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A view of the Farquhar Garden, named after Major-General William Farquhar, the first British Resident and Commandant of Singapore. In this garden, visitors are invited to explore and interact with some of the species that Farqhuar found noteworthy, s
A view of the Farquhar Garden, named after Major-General William Farquhar, the first British Resident and Commandant of Singapore. In this garden, visitors are invited to explore and interact with some of the species that Farqhuar found noteworthy, such as guava, jujube, taro and gambier, through 'living paintings' in giant frames. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
NParks director, Fort Canning Park, Mr Koh Poo Kiong (foreground, right) giving Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong (foreground, left), the guest of honour, a tour of the Spice Garden.
NParks director, Fort Canning Park, Mr Koh Poo Kiong (foreground, right) giving Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong (foreground, left), the guest of honour, a tour of the Spice Garden. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A view of the Farquhar Garden, named after Major-General William Farquhar, the first British Resident and Commandant of Singapore. In the garden, visitors are invited to explore and interact with some of the species that Farqhuar found noteworthy, su
A view of the Farquhar Garden, named after Major-General William Farquhar, the first British Resident and Commandant of Singapore. In the garden, visitors are invited to explore and interact with some of the species that Farqhuar found noteworthy, such as guava, jujube, taro and gambier, through 'living paintings' in giant frames. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A view of the Sang Nila Utama Garden, which was named after the first ancient king of Singapore and re-imagines the South-east Asian gardens of old. The garden has traditional features such as a symmetrical layout typical of these spaces, a series of
A view of the Sang Nila Utama Garden, which was named after the first ancient king of Singapore and re-imagines the South-east Asian gardens of old. The garden has traditional features such as a symmetrical layout typical of these spaces, a series of Javanese split gates that mark the entrance of new zones, or 'realms', and a reflective pool, which can serve as a meditative refuge for royalty. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Students from the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University conducting archaeological works at the Artisan's Garden.
Students from the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University conducting archaeological works at the Artisan's Garden. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Visitors taking photographs of the flowering Fame of the Forest (Delonix regia) tree at the Raffles Garden. The garden is named after Sir Stamford Raffles (1781 to 1826), the founder of modern Singapore. It includes species collected, studied or plan
Visitors taking photographs of the flowering Fame of the Forest (Delonix regia) tree at the Raffles Garden. The garden is named after Sir Stamford Raffles (1781 to 1826), the founder of modern Singapore. It includes species collected, studied or planted by Raffles and his fellow naturalists, some of whom were also his closest friends. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Jubilee Park sits on the western slope of Fort Canning Park, which used to host a range of recreational options for Singaporeans, such as River Valley Swimming Pool, Van Kleef Aquarium and the National Theatre, in the 20th century.
Jubilee Park sits on the western slope of Fort Canning Park, which used to host a range of recreational options for Singaporeans, such as River Valley Swimming Pool, Van Kleef Aquarium and the National Theatre, in the 20th century. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A view of the Raffles Garden. The garden is named after Sir Stamford Raffles (1781 to 1826), the founder of modern Singapore. It includes species collected, studied or planted by Raffles and his fellow naturalists, some of whom were also his closest
A view of the Raffles Garden. The garden is named after Sir Stamford Raffles (1781 to 1826), the founder of modern Singapore. It includes species collected, studied or planted by Raffles and his fellow naturalists, some of whom were also his closest friends.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Jubilee Park sits on the western slope of Fort Canning Park, which used to host a range of recreational options for Singaporeans, such as River Valley Swimming Pool, Van Kleef Aquarium and the National Theatre, in the 20th century.
Jubilee Park sits on the western slope of Fort Canning Park, which used to host a range of recreational options for Singaporeans, such as River Valley Swimming Pool, Van Kleef Aquarium and the National Theatre, in the 20th century. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A view of the Pancur Laranga, or the Forbidden Spring, a mural made of volcanic rock, which was carved to depict life at Fort Canning Park from the 14th to 19th centuries.
A view of the Pancur Laranga, or the Forbidden Spring, a mural made of volcanic rock, which was carved to depict life at Fort Canning Park from the 14th to 19th centuries. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Published
3 hours ago
Topics: 