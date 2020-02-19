In Pictures: Newborns and hatchings at Singapore wildlife parks in 2019
Singapore wildlife parks have recorded over 660 births and hatchings in 2019. Some baby highlights are the Red-shanked douc langur, white rhino, crocodile monitor, West Indian Manatee, and the Malayan tapir.
