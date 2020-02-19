In Pictures: Newborns and hatchings at Singapore wildlife parks in 2019

Singapore wildlife parks have recorded over 660 births and hatchings in 2019. Some baby highlights are the Red-shanked douc langur, white rhino, crocodile monitor, West Indian Manatee, and the Malayan tapir.

A crocodile monitor hatchling during feeding time at the Singapore Zoo on Feb 18, 2019.
A crocodile monitor hatchling sits on a RepTopia staff member's head during feeding time at the Singapore Zoo on Feb 18, 2019.
Two West Indian manatee calves get ready for medical conditioning to get the animals used to future medical procedures such as blood draw at the River Safari on Feb 18, 2019.
River Safari's aquarists Joan Tan and Dona Loh conduct medical conditioning on a manatee calf to get the animal used to future medical procedures such as blood draw at the River Safari on Feb 18, 2019.
River Safari's aquarists Joan Tan and Dona Loh conduct medical conditioning on a manatee calf to get the animal used to future medical procedures such as blood draw at the River Safari on Feb 18, 2019.
White rhinoceros calf Dalia runs about in her enclosure chasing birds at the Singapore Zoo on Feb 18, 2019.
White rhinoceros calf Dalia runs about in her enclosure chasing birds at the Singapore Zoo as her mother is is being fed on Feb 18, 2019.
Malayan tapir calf Sutera and her mother during feeding time at the Night Safari on Feb 18, 2019.
Malayan tapir calf Sutera during feeding time at the Night Safari on Feb 18, 2019.
Red-shanked douc langur An Dung (right) with its family unit in Primate Kingdom at the Singapore Zoo on Feb 18, 2019.
