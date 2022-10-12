The Straits Times
In Pictures: New York Comic Con
The pop culture event is the largest on the East Coast.
A cosplayer depicting the character Pennywise arrives for the final day of the New York Comic Con 2022 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City on Oct 9, 2022. The four-day event is the largest pop culture event on the East Coast.
PHOTO: AFP
Cosplayers dressed as Spider-Man arrive for the final day of the New York Comic Con 2022 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City on Oct 9, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A cosplayer dressed as Michael Myers from the Halloween slasher films arrives for the final day of the New York Comic Con 2022 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City on Oct 9, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A cosplayer depicting the character known as the Demon Nun arrives for the final day of the New York Comic Con 2022 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City on Oct 9, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Javier from New Jersey poses for a picture at the 'Dragon Ball Z' set during the second day of New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, New York, USA, Oct 7, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Julia Baez from Queens is dressed as a Demogorgon from the TV show 'Stranger Things' during the second day of New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, New York, USA, Oct 7, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
John Carlucci from New York is dressed as the ghost from the 'The Book of Boba Fett' TV show during the second day of New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, New York, USA, Oct 7, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Cosplayers dress as Hawkeye, The Thing, and Doctor Doom at the annual Comic Con gathering attend the opening day on Oct 6, 2022, in New York City.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A person in costume attends the 2022 New York Comic Con, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., Oct 6, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Cosplayers at the 2022 New York Comic Con held at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., Oct 6, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man in a gorilla costume runs through the hallways of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center during the first day of New York Comic Con in New York, New York, USA, Oct 6, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A cosplayer dressed as Thor is seen at the annual Comic Con gathering on Oct 6, 2022, in New York City.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
