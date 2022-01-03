In Pictures: New Year celebrations around the world

Despite muted celebrations because of Covid-19 restrictions, several countdowns took place in major cities with fireworks lighting up the night sky to ring in the new year.

Updated
Published
5 min ago
Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, January 1, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A slow shutter speed picture showing Sri Lankan children's writing '2022' with firecrackers during New Year's celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka, December 31, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Confetti flies in the air at Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York City on December 31, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Fireworks explode over the Chao Phraya River during the New Year celebrations, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Bangkok, Thailand, January 1, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Fireworks going off at the open field next to Commonwealth MRT in Singapore at midnight on January 1, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
Fireworks go off after midnight on January 1, 2022. at the Town Square of Our Tampines Hub to welcome the year 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Revellers gather at the town square as fireworks go off to usher during the New Year's eve festivities in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on January 1, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
People gather to watch fireworks explode over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil January 1, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Fireworks light up the sky over the Kremlin during the New Year's celebrations in Red Square with the Spasskaya Tower in Moscow on January 1, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Fireworks and light effects illuminate the night sky from the Taipei 101 skyscraper during New Year's celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, January 1, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People attend New Year celebrations on the Champs-Elysees avenue as the traditional light show and fireworks have been cancelled due to the spread of the coronavirus disease in Paris, France, December 31, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
People watch the fireworks display during New Year celebrations at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea in this photo released on January 1, 2022, by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). PHOTO: KCNA VIA REUTERS
A man swings a homemade fireworks sparkler after sunset during the last night of the year in Gaza City on December 31, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Fireworks are seen at the former blast furnace of 'Phoenix West' in Dortmund, western Germany on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A view of Expo 2020 Dubai to mark New Year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 1, 2022. PHOTO: EXPO 2020 VIA REUTERS
People take pictures as the first sun of the year rises above the Forbidden City in Beijing, as the city prepares to host the Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, January 1, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

