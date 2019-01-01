In Pictures: New Year 2019 celebrations in Singapore
Revellers thronged Marina Bay despite the drizzle and cloudy skies to catch the festivities, such as a striking fireworks musical at The Float @ Marina Bay, rides and games at the Prudential carnival, and live performances at the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre.
