In Pictures: New Year 2019 celebrations in Singapore

Revellers thronged Marina Bay despite the drizzle and cloudy skies to catch the festivities, such as a striking fireworks musical at The Float @ Marina Bay, rides and games at the Prudential carnival, and live performances at the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre.

The crowd taking photos of the fireworks display at the Jubilee Bridge.
The fireworks display at the stroke of midnight to signal the start of the new year.
Members of the public watching the fireworks display at the Jubilee Bridge.
The crowd taking photos of the fireworks display at the Jubilee Bridge.
The Star Island Singapore Countdown Edition display is a one-of-a-kind fireworks musical extravaganza and is part of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown.
The Star Island Singapore Countdown Edition display is a one-of-a-kind fireworks musical extravaganza and is part of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown.
Stunts and pyrotechnics involving motorcycles are among the highlights at the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2019.
Members of the public braving the rain to catch the fireworks.
Eager members of the public waiting to catch the fireworks display at Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2019.
Members of the public braving the rain to catch the fireworks at Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2019.
