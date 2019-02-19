In Pictures: New South Wales in Australia suffering from prolonged drought
Thousands more fish have died in a key river system in drought-hit eastern Australia just weeks after up to a million were killed, the authorities and locals said. This has since sparked fears that an ecological disaster is unfolding.
