In Pictures: New South Wales in Australia suffering from prolonged drought

Thousands more fish have died in a key river system in drought-hit eastern Australia just weeks after up to a million were killed, the authorities and locals said. This has since sparked fears that an ecological disaster is unfolding.

Sheep drinking from a water storage canal between Pooncarie and Menindee, Australia, on Feb 14, 2019.
An aerial view shows diminishing water levels on the Darling River below Weir 32 near Menindee, Australia, on Feb 14, 2019.
The receding waters of Lake Pamamaroo, which makes up part of the Menindee Lakes system near Menindee, Australia, on Feb 14, 2019.
Dead Murray cod floating in the Darling River below Weir 32 near Menindee, Australia, on Feb 14, 2019.
The receding waters of Lake Pamamaroo, which makes up part of the Menindee Lakes system near Menindee, Australia, on Feb 14, 2019.
Diminishing water levels on the Darling River below Weir 32 near Menindee, Australia, on Feb 14, 2019.
A tinny sits high and dry on the river bed of the Darling River on sheep farmer Wayne Smith's property near Pooncarie, Australia, on Feb 14, 2019.
Sheep farmer Wayne Smith standing on the dry river bed of the Darling River on his property near Pooncarie, Australia, on Feb 14, 2019.
The cracked bed of a water canal between Pooncarie and Menindee, Australia, on Feb 14, 2019.
Sheep moving across the barren grazing land of sheep farmer Wayne Smith's property near Pooncarie, Australia, on Feb 14, 2019.
The water storage canal between Pooncarie and Menindee, Australia, on Feb 14, 2019.
The receding waters of Lake Pamamaroo, which makes up part of the Menindee Lakes system near the township of Menindee, Australia, on Feb 14, 2019.
Scores of dead fish floating in the Darling River in Menindee, Australia, on Jan 29, 2019.
