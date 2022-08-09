In Pictures: National Day Parade 2022

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: National Day Parade 2022
About 25,000 people gathered at the Marina Bay floating platform to mark Singapore's 57th birthday on Tuesday (Aug 9), in a show that recognised the hardships inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic and celebrated a return to relative normalcy.
Updated
Published
30 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wRSF
Fireworks during the finale of the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2022.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
People watch the National Day Parade fireworks display from The Promontory @ Marina Bay on Aug 9, 2022.
ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
21 gun salute at the National Day Parade at The Float @ Marina Bay on Aug 9, 2022.
ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Prime Minister Lee Hsieng Loong waves after arriving at The Float @ Marina Bay on Aug 9, 2022.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Total Defence display at the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2022.
ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Red Lion Jeffrey Heng after a rough landing at The Float @ Marina Bay on Aug 9, 2022.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Spectators wave flags during the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2022.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2022.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Total Defence display at The Float @ Marina Bay on Aug 9, 2022.
ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Members of Parliament including Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh (centre) arrive at The Float @ Marina Bay on Aug 9, 2022.
ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Red Lion Shirley Ng descends in a free-fall jump over The Float @ Marina Bay on Aug 9, 2022.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
The Air Power Generation Command contingent marches out onto the floating platform during the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2022.
ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Members of Parliament arriving at the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2022.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
People watch the flag flypast from the Marina Bay Sands observation deck on Aug 9, 2022.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Performers at the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2022.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Performers at the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2022.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Marching contingents at the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2022.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Troopers raiding a "hijacked" bus during the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2022.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Total Defence display at the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2022.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
NATIONAL DAY PARADE 2022
NATIONAL DAY
Back to the top