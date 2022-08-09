In Pictures: National Day Parade 2022

About 25,000 people gathered at the Marina Bay floating platform to mark Singapore's 57th birthday on Tuesday (Aug 9), in a show that recognised the hardships inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic and celebrated a return to relative normalcy.

Fireworks during the finale of the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2022. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
People watch the National Day Parade fireworks display from The Promontory @ Marina Bay on Aug 9, 2022. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
21 gun salute at the National Day Parade at The Float @ Marina Bay on Aug 9, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Prime Minister Lee Hsieng Loong waves after arriving at The Float @ Marina Bay on Aug 9, 2022. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Total Defence display at the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Red Lion Jeffrey Heng after a rough landing at The Float @ Marina Bay on Aug 9, 2022. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Spectators wave flags during the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2022. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2022. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Total Defence display at The Float @ Marina Bay on Aug 9, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Members of Parliament including Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh (centre) arrive at The Float @ Marina Bay on Aug 9, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Red Lion Shirley Ng descends in a free-fall jump over The Float @ Marina Bay on Aug 9, 2022. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
The Air Power Generation Command contingent marches out onto the floating platform during the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Members of Parliament arriving at the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2022. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
People watch the flag flypast from the Marina Bay Sands observation deck on Aug 9, 2022. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Performers at the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2022. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Performers at the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2022. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Marching contingents at the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2022. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Troopers raiding a "hijacked" bus during the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2022. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Total Defence display at the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2022. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

