In Pictures: National Day celebrations kick off over the weekend

Singaporeans enjoyed carnivals, concerts, and even a mass pet walk.

People pose with a balloon display at a National Day celebration carnival at Wisma Geylang Serai on August 7, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
A man holds a Singapore flag at a National Day celebration carnival at Wisma Geylang on August 7, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
People walk past a balloon display at a National Day celebration carnival at Wisma Geylang Serai on August 7, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Singer Rahimah Rahim entertaining the crowd during the National Day celebration carnival at Wisma Geylang Serai on August 7, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
People sing the national anthem at a National Day celebration carnival at Wisma Geylang Serai on August 7, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Fireworks explode at a National Day celebration carnival at Wisma Geylang Serai on August 7, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attending the National Day celebration carnival at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park on August 6, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
A child is guided by SAF personnel at the static display booth during the National Day celebration carnival at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park on August 6, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
A wishing board is seen at the National Day celebration carnival at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park on August 6, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Children attend a storytelling session during the National Day celebration carnival at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park on August 6, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
The crowd enjoying the performances during the National Day celebration carnival at Punggol on August 6, 2022. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI
Taufik Batisah, the first winner of Singapore Idol, performing during the National Day celebration carnival at Punggol on August 6, 2022. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI
A crowd enjoying the first National Day conert at Gardens by the Bay in two years on August 6, 2022. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
An aerial display by 500 drones entertained the crowd at Gardens by the Bay on August 6, 2022. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
More than 7,000 pet lovers thronged South Beach Avenue over the weekend to celebrate National Day in a picture taken on August 6, 2022. Dubbed SingaPaw Weekend, the event was also an opportunity to promote pet-friendly spaces here as well as pet adoption. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Pet lovers participated in a mass pet walk around the Padang area on August 6, 2022, organised by Hope For Animals as part of the SingaPaw Weekend to celebrate Singapore's 57th National Day. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN

