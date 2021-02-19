In Pictures: NASA's science rover Perseverance makes historic Mars landing

A handout photo made available by NASA shows Members of NASA's Perseverance rover team react in mission control after receiving confirmation the spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, USA, Feb 18, 2021. A key objective for Perseverance's mission on Mars is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life. The rover will characterize the planet's geology and past climate, pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and be the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith.

PHOTO: NASA VIA EPA-EFE