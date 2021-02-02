In Pictures: Myanmar slides back into military rule

Civilian leader Suu Kyi and other senior officials arrested as military seizes power in a coup, and declares a one-year state of emergency.

Published
18 min ago
Local residents look on as police trucks are parked in downtown Yangon, Myanmar, on Feb 1,2021. The military, which had ruled the country for nearly five decades, seized power in a coup on Monday, cutting short the governance of Aung San Suu Kyi and
Local residents look on as police trucks are parked in downtown Yangon, Myanmar, on Feb 1,2021. The military, which had ruled the country for nearly five decades, seized power in a coup on Monday, cutting short the governance of Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy after just five years. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Myanmar people line up in front of a ATM machine of a closed bank in Yangon on Feb 1, 2021.
Myanmar people line up in front of a ATM machine of a closed bank in Yangon on Feb 1, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Myanmar military vehicles are seen inside Myanmar's national television office in Yangon on Feb 1, 2021.
Myanmar military vehicles are seen inside Myanmar's national television office in Yangon on Feb 1, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Staff from Yangon City Development Committee prepare to go back home after their headquarters at Yangon City Hall was taken under the control of the Myanmar military in Yangon on Feb 1, 2021.
Staff from Yangon City Development Committee prepare to go back home after their headquarters at Yangon City Hall was taken under the control of the Myanmar military in Yangon on Feb 1, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Myanmar man prays on a platform near Sule Pagoda at downtown area in Yangon on Feb 1, 2021.
A Myanmar man prays on a platform near Sule Pagoda at downtown area in Yangon on Feb 1, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man carries a sack of rice from market in Yangon on Feb 1, 2021, as Myanmar's military detained the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the country's president in a coup.
A man carries a sack of rice from market in Yangon on Feb 1, 2021, as Myanmar's military detained the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the country's president in a coup. PHOTO: AFP
Police gather on a street in the downtown area of Yangon on Feb 1, 2021, as Myanmar's military detained the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the country's president in a coup.
Police gather on a street in the downtown area of Yangon on Feb 1, 2021, as Myanmar's military detained the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the country's president in a coup. PHOTO: AFP
Supporters of the military celebrate the takeover with a rally in Yangon on Feb 1, 2021.
Supporters of the military celebrate the takeover with a rally in Yangon on Feb 1, 2021. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
People queue to pay for groceries in a supermarket in a shopping centre in Yangon on Feb 1, 2021, after Myanmar's military seized power in a bloodless coup.
People queue to pay for groceries in a supermarket in a shopping centre in Yangon on Feb 1, 2021, after Myanmar's military seized power in a bloodless coup.PHOTO: AFP
A man walks past a closed cosmetics booth in a shopping centre in Yangon on Feb 1, 2021.
A man walks past a closed cosmetics booth in a shopping centre in Yangon on Feb 1, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A woman stands next to a shuttered store in a shopping centre in Yangon on Feb 1, 2021.
A woman stands next to a shuttered store in a shopping centre in Yangon on Feb 1, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A banner expressing support for Aung San Suu Kyi in a neighborhood of Yangon on Feb 1, 2021.
A banner expressing support for Aung San Suu Kyi in a neighborhood of Yangon on Feb 1, 2021. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Soldiers stand guard on a blockaded road to Myanmar's Parliament in Naypyitaw on Feb 1, 2021.
Soldiers stand guard on a blockaded road to Myanmar's Parliament in Naypyitaw on Feb 1, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Feb 1, 2021. REUTERS
Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Feb 1, 2021. REUTERS PHOTO: REUTERS
Topics: 