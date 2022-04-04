The Straits Times
In Pictures: Muslims worldwide begin Ramadan
For Muslims, Ramadan is the holiest month of the year, kicking off a month of fasting and prayer.
Muslims perform Tarawih prayers to mark the start of Ramadan at a mosque in Singapore, April 2, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People take part in a prayer at a mosque during the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 3, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Muslim devotees offer prayers at the Nwe Aye Mosque on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Yangon, April 3, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
People lining up for food at the Ramadan bazaar in Singapore's Geylang Serai on April 3, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Pakistani men place food for people to break their fast during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Karachi, Pakistan, April 3, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People pray as they wait to break the fast at a Mosque during the fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, April 3, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man prepares sweet drinks prior to breaking of fast, during the fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, April 3, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Pakistani man prepares traditional food at a restaurant for pre-dawn meals (Sehri), during the fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, April 3, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People gather near the Jama Masjid Mosque on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi, April 3, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Street food vendors prepare and parcel food for the people prior to breaking of their fast on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a market area in Dhaka, April 3, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Saudi volunteers distribute Iftar meals, for people to break their fasts, during the holy month of Ramadan, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 3, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Displaced Syrian children return to their tents with boxes of food distributed by a local charity organisation, before the 'Iftar' meal during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at a camp for displaced people on the outskirts of the rebel-held town of Dana, east of the Turkish-Syrian border in the northwestern Idlib province, on April 3, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Muslim devotees offer prayers on the first night of the holy month of Ramadan at the Hasyim Asyari mosque in Jakarta, April 2, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque, with a view of the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, in Saudi Arabia's city of Mecca on the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan, April 2, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A Muslim man reads the holy Koran at the Al-Kabir Mosque in the old city of Yemen's capital Sanaa, on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, April 2, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A Yemeni vendor (R) sells dates, a popular appetizer for breaking the fast, at a market on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Sana’a, Yemen, April 2, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Palestinian child waves fireworks during the celebrations for the start of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in the southern Gaza Strip town of Rafah, April 2, 2022,
PHOTO: AFP
