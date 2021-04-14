In Pictures: Muslims begin Ramadan amid coronavirus restrictions

During the holy month, Muslims worldwide fast from sunrise to sunset.

Staff and volunteers at Yusof Ishak Mosque in Woodlands distributing packets of porridge, a tradition during Ramadan, which began on April 13, 2021, to residents in the afternoon. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ARIFFIN JAMAR
Mr. Zaqy Mohamad (center), Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Manpower, distributing pre-dawn meals for the Muslim migrant worker community to mark the first day of Ramadan on April 13, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/TIMOTHY DAVID
Muslim worshippers perform the evening Tarawih prayer during the fasting month of Ramadan around the Kaaba in the Grand Mosque complex in the holy city of Mecca, on April 13, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Indonesian muslim students read the Koran in their class room at the Sirajussa'adah Boarding School in Depok, West Java, Indonesia, on April 13, 2021. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating and drinking during the period between sunrise and sunset.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Pakistani man prepares traditional food at a restaurant for pre dawn meals (Sehri) during the fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, on April 14, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Dubai policemen fire a 1940 British-made 25-pounder cannon salute as a signal for the end of the fasting first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in front of the world's tallest building of Burj Khalifa in the Gulf Emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on April 13, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking fast) meals in front of the Ottoman-era Sultanahmet mosque, also known as the Blue Mosque, on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey, on April 13, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Men look through binoculars and a telescope to view the moon ahead of Ramadan to mark the beginning of the holy fasting month, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, on April 12, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Muslims pray as they await the sighting of the moon that marks the start of the holy month of Ramadan on the Sea Point promenade in Cape Town, South Africa, on April 12, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Malaysian muslims maintaining social distance and wearing protective face masks as they attend first Taraweeh prayers on the eve of Ramadan in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on April 12, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Workers hang traditional Ramadan lanterns, called "fanous", as part of preparations ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Najaf, Iraq, on April 12, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Palestinian man hangs a luminescent star and crescent ornament at the Council Gate (Bab al-Majlis) leading to the at the Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam's third holiest site, in the old city of Jerusalem on April 12, 2021, on the eve of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. PHOTO: AFP
A woman poses for a picture by a decoration depicting a giant crescent and cross -- and a lantern across the street -- erected to celebrate the start of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, along a main street in the in the northern suburb of Shubra, home to a large Christian population, of Egypt's capital Cairo on April 12, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A Palestinian boy waves fireworks on April 12, 2021, as people celebrate the start of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in the southern Gaza Strip town of Rafah. PHOTO: AFP
Worshippers clean the stairs and the floor at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City in preparation for the holy Muslim month of Ramadan as coronavirus disease restrictions ease around the country on April 10, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS