In Pictures: Musicians and celebrities at Billboard's Women in Music 2019

American singer Taylor Swift received Billboard's first-ever Woman of the Decade award on Thursday (Dec 12) in Los Angeles. The 14th annual event celebrated the achievements of top female performers and executives in the music industry.

Taylor Swift (left) and Evie Irie on the red carpet for the Billboard Women in Music event in Los Angeles on Dec 12, 2019.PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS
Alicia Keys (left) and Cyndi Lauper on the red carpet for the Billboard Women in Music event in Los Angeles on Dec 12, 2019.PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS
(From left) Brandi Carlile, Catherine Shepherd and IYLA on the red carpet for the Billboard Women in Music event in Los Angeles on Dec 12, 2019.PHOTOS: REUTERS
(From left) Maggie Rogers, James Blake and Jameela Jamil on the red carpet for the Billboard Women in Music event in Los Angeles on Dec 12, 2019.PHOTOS: REUTERS
Billie Eilish (left) and Hunter Schafer on the red carpet for the Billboard Women in Music event in Los Angeles on Dec 12, 2019.PHOTOS: REUTERS
(From left) Taylor Hawkins, Alison Hawkins and Bozoma Saint John on the red carpet for the Billboard Women in Music event in Los Angeles on Dec 12, 2019.PHOTOS: AFP, AP
Lauren Jauregui (left) and Finneas O'Connell on the red carpet for the Billboard Women in Music event in Los Angeles on Dec 12, 2019.PHOTOS: AP
Paloma Mami (left) and Normani on the red carpet for the Billboard Women in Music event in Los Angeles on Dec 12, 2019.PHOTOS: AP
Saygrace (left) and Lydia Night on the red carpet for the Billboard Women in Music event in Los Angeles on Dec 12, 2019.PHOTOS: AP
Hayley Kiyoko (left) and Victoria Monet on the red carpet for the Billboard Women in Music event in Los Angeles on Dec 12, 2019.PHOTOS: AP
Lele Pons (left) and Tenille Townes on the red carpet for the Billboard Women in Music event in Los Angeles on Dec 12, 2019.PHOTOS: AP
Justine Skye (left) and Rapsody on the red carpet for the Billboard Women in Music event in Los Angeles on Dec 12, 2019.PHOTOS: AP
