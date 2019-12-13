In Pictures: Musicians and celebrities at Billboard's Women in Music 2019
American singer Taylor Swift received Billboard's first-ever Woman of the Decade award on Thursday (Dec 12) in Los Angeles. The 14th annual event celebrated the achievements of top female performers and executives in the music industry.
