In pictures: Motorway bridge collapses in Genoa, Italy
A motorway bridge in the northern Italian port city of Genoa collapsed on Aug 14, killing at least 26. A 50m-high section of the bridge, including a tower that anchored several stays, crashed down with as many as 35 vehicles driving on it in torrential rain.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.