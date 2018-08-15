In pictures: Motorway bridge collapses in Genoa, Italy

A motorway bridge in the northern Italian port city of Genoa collapsed on Aug 14, killing at least 26. A 50m-high section of the bridge, including a tower that anchored several stays, crashed down with as many as 35 vehicles driving on it in torrential rain.

Firefighters and rescue workers stand next to a part of the motorway, at the collapsed Morandi Bridge site in the port city of Genoa, Italy, on Aug 14, 2018.
Rescuers work into the night at the site of the collapsed Morandi Bridge, on Aug 14, 2018.
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, on Aug 14, 2018.
Rescue workers recover a body at the site of the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the port city of Genoa, Italy on Aug 14, 2018.
A general view of the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the port city of Genoa, Italy on Aug 14, 2018.
A general view of part of Morandi Bridge that collapsed in Genoa, Italy, on Aug 14, 2018.
Rescuers inspect the rubble and wreckage after a section of the Morandi Bridge collapsed, on Aug 14, 2018.
Emergency personnel search through debris from the collapsed bridge in Genoa, Italy, on Aug 14, 2018.
Rescuers at work after the bridge collapsed, on Aug 14, 2018.
Rescuers at work to recover an injured person after the bridge collapsed, on Aug 14, 2018.
Rescuers at work after the bridge collapsed in Genoa, Italy, on Aug 14, 2018.
Rescuers at work to recover an injured person after the bridge collapsed, on Aug 14,2018.
A general view showing the collapsed section after the bridge collapsed, on Aug 14, 2018.
Firefighters stand next to a crushed car at the collapsed Morandi Bridge site in the port city of Genoa, Italy on Aug 14, 2018.
A handout photo made available by Italian firefighters shows rescue teams on the site of a collapsed bridge over the A10 highway in Genoa, Italy, on Aug 14, 2018.
Rescuers at work amid the rubble after the bridge collapsed, on Aug 14, 2018.
