In Pictures: More than 20 injured in New York city subway shooting

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Lianhe Wanbao
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: More than 20 injured in New York city subway shooting
Manhunt underway for gunman who set off smoke bombs and opened fire in a Brooklyn subway car.
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/w7WC
Wounded people lie at the 36th Street subway station, in New York City, New York, U.S., April 12, 2022, in this picture obtained from social media.
PHOTO: ARMEN ARMENIAN VIA REUTERS
This combination of of still images from a social media video shows, from left, people fleeing a subway car after a shooting, at a subway station in New York City, New York, U.S., April 12, 2022, and on the right, people standing at the subway station after the shooting in New York City.
PHOTO: BILL B. WYLDE VIA REUTERS
Wounded commuters are given first aid after a shooting on a New York subway train, April 12, 2022. Multiple people were shot on the platform of a Brooklyn subway station during the Tuesday morning rush.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A wounded commuter is put into an ambulance after a shooting on a New York subway train, April 12, 2022.
Law enforcement officers conduct an investigation of a van that police say is connected with the shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 12, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the NYPD gather at the site of a shooting at the 36 St subway station, April 12, 2022, in New York City.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Police and emergency responders gather at the site of a reported shooting of multiple people outside of the 36 St subway station, April 12, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Law enforcement officers stand guard on a rooftop near a subway station, the scene of a shooting, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 12, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer checks security cameras near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 12, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the New York Police Department and emergency vehicles crowd the streets after at least 13 people were injured during a rush-hour shooting at a subway station in the New York borough of Brooklyn, April 12, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
People look out at the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 12, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Police and emergency responders gather at the site of a reported shooting of multiple people outside of the 36 St subway station, April 12, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
General view of the traffic near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 12, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Police on the scene after a shooting in a New York subway station, April 12, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
US CRIME
SHOOTING - GUN CRIME
NEW YORK
UNITED STATES
Back to the top