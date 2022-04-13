In Pictures: More than 20 injured in New York city subway shooting

Manhunt underway for gunman who set off smoke bombs and opened fire in a Brooklyn subway car.

Wounded people lie at the 36th Street subway station, in New York City, New York, U.S., April 12, 2022, in this picture obtained from social media. PHOTO: ARMEN ARMENIAN VIA REUTERS
This combination of of still images from a social media video shows, from left, people fleeing a subway car after a shooting, at a subway station in New York City, New York, U.S., April 12, 2022, and on the right, people standing at the subway station after the shooting in New York City. PHOTO: BILL B. WYLDE VIA REUTERS
Wounded commuters are given first aid after a shooting on a New York subway train, April 12, 2022. Multiple people were shot on the platform of a Brooklyn subway station during the Tuesday morning rush. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A wounded commuter is put into an ambulance after a shooting on a New York subway train, April 12, 2022.
Law enforcement officers conduct an investigation of a van that police say is connected with the shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 12, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the NYPD gather at the site of a shooting at the 36 St subway station, April 12, 2022, in New York City. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Police and emergency responders gather at the site of a reported shooting of multiple people outside of the 36 St subway station, April 12, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Law enforcement officers stand guard on a rooftop near a subway station, the scene of a shooting, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 12, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer checks security cameras near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 12, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the New York Police Department and emergency vehicles crowd the streets after at least 13 people were injured during a rush-hour shooting at a subway station in the New York borough of Brooklyn, April 12, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
People look out at the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 12, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Police and emergency responders gather at the site of a reported shooting of multiple people outside of the 36 St subway station, April 12, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
General view of the traffic near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 12, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Police on the scene after a shooting in a New York subway station, April 12, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES

