In Pictures: Monsoon rains lashes Mumbai

The heavy downpour caused flooding and travel chaos in the city.

Published
33 min ago
People push a car in a flooded street during heavy rain in Mumbai, India, on June 9, 2021. Vehicular movements were affected and local trains were delayed due to the downpour in the city.
People wade through a flooded street during heavy rain in Mumbai, India, on June 9, 2021.
View of a flooded street during heavy rain in Mumbai, India, on June 9, 2021.
A man holds on to a barrier as he navigates a flooded road following heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai on June 9, 2021.
Homeless people shelter unnder a flyover during a heavy monsoon rainfall in Mumbai on June 9, 2021.
Children play on a flooded street during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai on June 9, 2021.
Boys swim on a waterlogged road next to an oil tanker during heavy rains in Mumbai, India, on June 9, 2021.
A local train runs on a submerged railway track near a railway station during heavy rain in Mumbai, India, on June 9, 2021.
People cross waterlogged railway tracks next to a parked passenger train during heavy rains in Mumbai, India, on June 9, 2021.
Commuters make their way through flooded roads following heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai on June 9, 2021.
Vehicles navigate through flooded roads following heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai on June 9, 2021.
