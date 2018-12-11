In Pictures: Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest

The Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest took place at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, on Dec 10. Women representing 94 nations will take part in the 67th Miss Universe beauty pageant, which will be held in Bangkok on Dec 17.

Miss Nepal, Manita Devkota, walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on Dec 10, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Miss Venezuela, Sthefany Gutierrez, poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, on Dec 10, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Miss Panama, Rosa Montezuma, poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, on Dec 10, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Miss Malta, Francesca Mifsud, poses on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on Dec 10, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
Miss Mexico, Andrea Toscano, poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, on Dec 10, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Miss Jamaica, Emily Maddison, poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, on Dec 10, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Miss Switzerland, Jastina Doreen Riederer, poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, on Dec 10, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Miss Guatemala, Mariana García, walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on Dec 10, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Miss Costa Rica, Natalia Carvajal, poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, on Dec 10, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Miss Ecuador, Virginia Limongi, poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, on Dec 10, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Miss Finland, Alina Voronkova, poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, on Dec 10, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Miss Canada, Marta Stepien, poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, on Dec 10, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Miss Aruba, Kimberly Julsing, poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, on Dec 10, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Miss Argentina, Agustina Pivowarchuk, poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, on Dec 10, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Miss El Salvador, Marisela de Montecristo, walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on Dec 10, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Miss Barbados, Meghan Theobalds, walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on Dec 10, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Miss Singapore, Zahra Khanum, poses in her national costume with dove wings and picture depicting the historical handshake at the summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, on Dec 10, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Miss Indonesia, Sonia Fergina Citra, poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, on Dec 10, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Miss China, Qin Meisu, poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, on Dec 10, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
