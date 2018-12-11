In Pictures: Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest
The Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest took place at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, on Dec 10. Women representing 94 nations will take part in the 67th Miss Universe beauty pageant, which will be held in Bangkok on Dec 17.
