In Pictures: Millions in Europe witness a total eclipse of the sun
Day briefly turned to night in Spain on Aug 12, 2026, as the country witnessed its first total solar eclipse in more than a century, plunging it into eerie darkness in one of nature’s greatest spectacles. Millions across Europe watched as the eclipse – a first in mainland Europe since 2006 – cast its shadow through parts of Greenland, racing south to smother Keflavik, some 50km from Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik, before arcing across the Atlantic Ocean towards northern Spain.
The moon completely covering the sun during a total solar eclipse seen from the Galactica Centre, near the Javalambre Astrophysical Observatory in Arcos de las Salinas, near Teruel, Spain, on Aug 12, 2026.
The moon partially covering the sun, forming a crescent shape spectacle.
Those who witnessed a total eclipse experienced darkness for less than two minutes before the light began to return.
People looking through welding shields to protect their eyes while gazing at the partial solar eclipse from Halde Hoheward landscape park in Herten, western Germany.
The sun's corona glowing as the moon completely blocks the sun during the totality phase of the total solar eclipse as seen from Berlanga de Duero, 240 km northeast of Madrid.
A plane flying during a partial solar eclipse in Prague, Czech Republic.
A fish jumping out of the water during a solar eclipse as the moon partially covers the sun and briefly dims the afternoon light along the coast of Fregene, near Rome.
A bird silhouetted against a partial solar eclipse in Denmark at Mariager.