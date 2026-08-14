In Pictures: Millions in Europe witness a total eclipse of the sun

Day briefly turned to night in Spain on Aug 12, 2026, as the country witnessed its first total solar eclipse in more than a century, plunging it into eerie darkness in one of nature’s greatest spectacles. Millions across Europe watched as the eclipse – a first in mainland Europe since 2006 – cast its shadow through parts of Greenland, racing south to smother Keflavik, some 50km from Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik, before arcing across the Atlantic Ocean towards northern Spain.