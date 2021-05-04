In Pictures: Mexico City train overpass collapses onto road

At least 23 people killed and dozens injured in the accident.

Published
1 hour ago
Aerial view taken with a drone shows the derailed Mexico City subway at the bridge between the Olivos and Tezonco stations, in Mexico City, Mexico, 04 May 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An aerial view shows rescue workers at the site of a metro train accident after an overpass for a metro partially collapsed in Mexico City on May 3, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A car is seen trapped under an overpass for a metro that partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, Mexico, May 4, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Rescue workers carry a body at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, Mexico May 4, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A close view of the site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, Mexico, May 3, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, Mexico, May 3, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Rescuers work use ladders to reach the derailed train cars at Olivos station in Mexico City, Mexico May 3, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man looks out of a derailed train at the Olivos station in Mexico City, Mexico, May 3, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Police officers stand guard near the accident site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, Mexico, early May 4, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Rescuers transport a casualty on a stretcher at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, Mexico, May 3, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
An injured man is helped after a structure of the Collective Transportation System (METRO) collapsed along with two wagons in Mexico City, Mexico, May 3, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
