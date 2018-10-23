In Pictures: Mexicans dress up for Catrina parade ahead of Day of the Dead
Many participants gathered for the Catrina parade on Sunday (Oct 21), ahead of the Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City. The Day of the Dead, which falls on Nov 2, is a Mexican holiday to remember and honour friends and family who have died.
