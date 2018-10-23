In Pictures: Mexicans dress up for Catrina parade ahead of Day of the Dead

Many participants gathered for the Catrina parade on Sunday (Oct 21), ahead of the Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City. The Day of the Dead, which falls on Nov 2, is a Mexican holiday to remember and honour friends and family who have died.

A girl dressed as Catrina, a popular symbol of the Day of the Dead, taking part in the Catrina Parade along Reforma Avenue, in Mexico City, on Oct 21, 2018.
People dressed as Catrina taking part in the Catrina Parade along Reforma Avenue, in Mexico City, on Oct 21, 2018.
A man dressed as Catrina taking part in the Catrina Parade along Reforma Avenue, in Mexico City, on Oct 21, 2018.
A woman dressed as Catrina taking part in the Catrina Parade along Reforma Avenue, in Mexico City, on Oct 21, 2018.
A boy dressed as Catrina taking part in the Catrina Parade along Reforma Avenue, in Mexico City, on Oct 21, 2018.
A young woman dressed as Catrina taking part in the Catrina Parade along Reforma Avenue, in Mexico City, on Oct 21, 2018.
Participants marching in the Catrina parade along Reforma Avenue, in Mexico City, on Oct 21, 2018, ahead of the Day of the Dead.
Participants marching in the Catrina parade along Reforma Avenue, in Mexico City, on Oct 21, 2018, ahead of the Day of the Dead.
Women dressed as Catrina waiting to take part in the Catrina parade along Reforma Avenue, in Mexico City, on Oct 21, 2018.
A woman with her face painted to look like Catrina waiting to take part in the Catrina parade along Reforma Avenue, in Mexico City, on Oct 21, 2018.
