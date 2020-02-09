In Pictures: Medical staff providing treatment for coronavirus patients in hospitals in Wuhan

Medical staff in Wuhan, Hubei province, have been working long hours as they try to help patients who have been infected with the coronavirus. Here's a look at what the situation is like for healthcare personnel in hospital isolation rooms in the city.

A nurse helping a patient with an intravenous drip in the isolation ward for coronavirus patients in a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Feb 6, 2020.
A nurse filling out records in the aisle of the isolation ward for coronavirus patients in a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Feb 6, 2020.
A medical staff working in the isolated intensive care unit in a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Feb 6, 2020.
Medical staff moving a coronavirus patient into the isolation ward in a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Feb 6, 2020.
A nurse helping a patient drink water in the isolation ward in a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Feb 6, 2020.
Medical staff helping to calm a coronavirus patient who had just been moved into the isolation ward in a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Feb 6, 2020.
A nurse working in the isolation ward for coronavirus patients in a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Feb 6, 2020.
Medical staff taking care of patients in the isolated intensive care unit in a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Feb 6, 2020.
Published
Feb 9, 2020, 8:37 pm SGT
Topics: 