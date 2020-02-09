In Pictures: Medical staff providing treatment for coronavirus patients in hospitals in Wuhan
Medical staff in Wuhan, Hubei province, have been working long hours as they try to help patients who have been infected with the coronavirus. Here's a look at what the situation is like for healthcare personnel in hospital isolation rooms in the city.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.