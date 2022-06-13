In Pictures: McDonald's restaurants in Russia reopens under new name

An employee holds a food order on a tray in the Russian version of a former McDonald's restaurant after the opening ceremony in Moscow on June 12, 2022. Former McDonald's restaurants in Russia have been renamed Vkusno i tochka ("Delicious. Full Stop"), the new owner said ahead of their grand re-opening. The United States McDonald’s fast-food giant announced on May 16 that it would exit Russia in the wake of Moscow’s Ukraine offensive.

PHOTO: AFP