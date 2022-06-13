In Pictures: McDonald's restaurants in Russia reopens under new name

The burger chain has been renamed Vkusno i tochka, or "Delicious. Full Stop”.

An employee holds a food order on a tray in the Russian version of a former McDonald's restaurant after the opening ceremony in Moscow on June 12, 2022. Former McDonald's restaurants in Russia have been renamed Vkusno i tochka ("Delicious. Full Stop"), the new owner said ahead of their grand re-opening. The United States McDonald’s fast-food giant announced on May 16 that it would exit Russia in the wake of Moscow’s Ukraine offensive. PHOTO: AFP
Visitors order on touchscreens in the Russian version of a former McDonald's restaurant after the opening ceremony in Moscow, June 12, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
An employee places burgers at the new restaurant Vkusno i tochka, which opened following McDonald's Corp company's exit from the Russian market, in Moscow, Russia, June 12, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
An employee cooks fries at the new restaurant Vkusno i tochka in Moscow, Russia, June 12, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People have a meal at the new restaurant Vkusno i tochka in Moscow, Russia June, 12, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Diners at the new restaurant Vkusno i tochka in Moscow, Russia, June 12, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
An employee invites customers at the new restaurant Vkusno i tochka in Moscow, Russia, June 12, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Staff of a former McDonald's location prepare a restaurant for reopening under a new brand Vkusno i Tochka in Moscow, Russia, June 12, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People visit a former McDonald's restaurant during reopening under a new brand Vkusno i tochka in Moscow, Russia, June 12, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People gather near the new restaurant Vkusno i tochka in Moscow, Russia, June 12, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

