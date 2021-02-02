In Pictures: Massive snowstorm blankets US east coast

Flights are cancelled and public transportation shut down as near blizzard-like conditions hit New York City.

40 min ago
People walk through the snow in Manhattan on Feb 1, 2021 in New York City. New York City and much of the Northeast is being hit by a major winter storm that is expected to bring as much as two feet of snow when done sometime Tuesday morning. Schools, public transportation and vaccine centers across the region are being impacted by the storm. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A man shields himself from wind and and snow in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA, on Feb 1, 2021. According to reports, about 15 cm (six inches) of snow has already fallen in the city and total snow accumulation is expect to be up to 50 cm (about 20 inches) by Tuesday Feb 2.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A person on a delivery bike rides during a winter storm on Feb 1, 2021 in New York City. PHOTO: AFP
People push a taxi cab stuck on snow covered street during a winter storm on Feb 1, 2021 in New York City. PHOTO: AFP
People play as snow falls in Wall Street during a winter storm on Feb 1, 2021 in New York City. PHOTO: AFP
People walk through snow-covered streets along Manhattan on Feb 1, 2021 in New York City. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
People sled in Central Park during a snow storm in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., on Feb 1, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Birds stand on ice frozen on the surface of the Central Park Reservoir during a snow storm in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., on Feb1, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
An outdoor dining enclosure sits unused in Brooklyn on Feb 1, 2021 in New York City. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A man removes snow from a street during a winter storm in Weehawken, New Jersey on Feb 1, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
The Josephine Shaw Lowell Memorial Fountain is seen covered in ice during a winter storm on Feb 1, 2021, in New York City.PHOTO: AFP
