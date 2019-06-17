In Pictures: Mass rally on Sunday over extradition Bill in Hong Kong

About two million protesters were said to have marched through the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday (June 16), protesting a divisive extradition Bill that prompted an apology from embattled Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Over two consecutive weekends, millions took to the streets calling on the government to scrap the Bill. The city is bracing itself for more strikes on Monday.

Demonstrators in Hong Kong hold candles during a vigil for a man who fell to his death after hanging a protest banner over a roadway during a rally, on June 16, 2019.
Demonstrators in Hong Kong hold candles during a vigil for a man who fell to his death after hanging a protest banner over a roadway during a rally, on June 16, 2019.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Police officers stand guard as protesters march past the police headquarters during a rally in Hong Kong, on June 16, 2019.
Police officers stand guard as protesters march past the police headquarters during a rally in Hong Kong, on June 16, 2019.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A protester holds a sign while marching during a rally in Hong Kong, on June 16, 2019.
A protester holds a sign while marching during a rally in Hong Kong, on June 16, 2019.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Protesters chant while gathering outside of the Office of the Chief Executive during a rally in Hong Kong, on June 16, 2019.
Protesters chant while gathering outside of the Office of the Chief Executive during a rally in Hong Kong, on June 16, 2019.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong, on June 16, 2019.
Demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong, on June 16, 2019.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Protesters holding a memorial at the Lennon Wall near Hong Kong's central government offices in Admiralty, Hong Kong, on June 16, 2019.
Protesters holding a memorial at the Lennon Wall near Hong Kong's central government offices in Admiralty, Hong Kong, on June 16, 2019.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Thousands of protesters marching through the street in Hong Kong, on June 16, 2019.
Thousands of protesters marching through the street in Hong Kong, on June 16, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A protester holds a placard as she attends a demonstration in Hong Kong, on June 16, 2019.
A protester holds a placard as she attends a demonstration in Hong Kong, on June 16, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Protesters in a march at Admiralty, Hong Kong, on June 16, 2019.
Protesters in a march at Admiralty, Hong Kong, on June 16, 2019.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Bouquets of white flowers, written tributes and origami cranes outside Pacific Place, Hong Kong, on June 16, 2019.
Bouquets of white flowers, written tributes and origami cranes outside Pacific Place, Hong Kong, on June 16, 2019.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Protesters in a march towards Hong Kong's central government offices in Admiralty, Hong Kong, on June 16, 2019.
Protesters in a march towards Hong Kong's central government offices in Admiralty, Hong Kong, on June 16, 2019.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Protesters in a march towards Hong Kong's central government offices in Admiralty, Hong Kong, on June 16, 2019.
Protesters in a march towards Hong Kong's central government offices in Admiralty, Hong Kong, on June 16, 2019.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Protesters marching on the road outside Victoria Park, Hong Kong, on June 16, 2019.
Protesters marching on the road outside Victoria Park, Hong Kong, on June 16, 2019.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Protesters at Victoria Park waiting for the march to the city's central government offices in Admiralty, Hong Kong, on June 16, 2019.
Protesters at Victoria Park waiting for the march to the city's central government offices in Admiralty, Hong Kong, on June 16, 2019.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Protesters at Victoria Park waiting for the march to Hong Kong's central government offices in Admiralty, on June 16, 2019.
Protesters at Victoria Park waiting for the march to Hong Kong's central government offices in Admiralty, on June 16, 2019.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Published
1 hour ago
Topics: 