In Pictures: Mass rally on Sunday over extradition Bill in Hong Kong
About two million protesters were said to have marched through the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday (June 16), protesting a divisive extradition Bill that prompted an apology from embattled Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Over two consecutive weekends, millions took to the streets calling on the government to scrap the Bill. The city is bracing itself for more strikes on Monday.
