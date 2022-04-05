The Straits Times
The Straits Times
The Straits Times
In Pictures: Mass graves discovered in Bucha, near Ukrainian capital Kyiv
Violence of Russian invasion spurs US, Europe, to call for further sanctions.
Updated
Published
11 min ago
Bodies of civilians, who according to local residents were killed by Russian soldiers, are seen in a mass grave, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine, April 4, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man stands next to graves with bodies of civilians, who according to local residents were killed by Russian soldiers, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine, April 4, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
President Volodymyr Zelensky (2nd L) walks in the town of Bucha, just northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on April 4, 2022. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 3, 2022, the Russian leadership was responsible for civilian killings in Bucha, outside Kyiv, where bodies were found lying in the street after the town was retaken by the Ukrainian army.
PHOTO: AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (3rdL) stands in the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, on April 4, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Bullet holes on a screen of shelled car in Bucha city, which was recaptured by the Ukrainian army, April 4, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A shelling hole is seen on a damaged bridge in Bucha city, which was recaptured by the Ukrainian army, April 4, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Tanya Nedashkivska reacts as she recounts how her husband Vasyl Ivanovych, who served in the navy, was killed by Russian soldiers, as she stands near their residential building, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha, Ukraine, April 3, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Widespread destruction in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 3, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Ukrainian soldiers attempt to salvage parts from a Russian armored vehicle in Bucha, Ukraine, April 3, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
The body of a civilian near Bucha, Ukraine, April 3, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Communal workers carry a body of a civilian man killed by Russian troops shelling in the town of Bucha, not far from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, April 3, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
People react as they gather close to a mass grave in the town of Bucha, just northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, April 3, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
UKRAINE
RUSSIA
WAR CRIMES
WAR
