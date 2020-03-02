In Pictures: Malaysia's new prime minister begins official duties

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn into office on Sunday (March 1) after a week-long political impasse. On the same day, protesters defied police warnings and rallied in central Kuala Lumpur against the appointment.

A man reads a newspaper featuring a photograph of new Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on its cover in Kuala Lumpur, on March 1, 2020.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Televisions show a live broadcast of the swearing in ceremony of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin at a food stall in Kuala Lumpur, on March 1, 2020.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A handout photo made available by Malaysia's Department of Information shows Malaysia's new Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin receiving documents from Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah before taking the oath as the country's new leader at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur on March 1, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A handout photo made available by Malaysia's Department of Information shows Malaysia's new Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin signing a document after taking the oath during his swearing-in ceremony as the country's new leader at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur on March 1, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A handout photo made available by Malaysia's Department of Information shows Malaysia's new Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin waving before his inauguration as the country's eighth prime minister, outside his residence in Kuala Lumpur on March 1, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Malaysia's new Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin waves after his inauguration ceremony outside the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur on March 1, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Malaysia's new Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (right) with Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.PHOTO: BERNAMA
A protester wearing a protective suit holds a placard during a demonstration in Kuala Lumpur on March 1, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The daughter of former prime minister Mahathir Mohammad, Marina, speaks during a demonstration in Kuala Lumpur on March 1, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A protester wearing a protective suit (left) and another wearing a superhero costume are seen during a demonstration in Kuala Lumpur on March 1, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Protesters gather during a demonstration in Kuala Lumpur on March 1, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
This handout photo taken and released on March 2, 2020 by Malaysia's Department of Information shows the country's new prime minister, Muhyiddin Yassin, during his first day at the Prime Minister's Office in Putrajaya.PHOTO: AFP
Muhyiddin Yassin shows his Prime Minister's Department pass on his first day as Malaysia's new Prime Minister on March 2, 2020.PHOTO: BERNAMA
