In Pictures: Malaysia's new prime minister begins official duties
Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn into office on Sunday (March 1) after a week-long political impasse. On the same day, protesters defied police warnings and rallied in central Kuala Lumpur against the appointment.
