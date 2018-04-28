In Pictures: Malaysia's 14th general election - Nomination Day

Candidates who want to contest in Malaysia's 14th general election made their way to Nomination centres around the country on Saturday (April 28) to register themselves with the Election Commission (EC).

PHOTOS: AFP, ARIFFIN JAMAR, ZAIHAN MOHAMED YUSOF, KUA CHEE SIONG
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (centre) and his wife Rosmah Mansor arrive at the nomination centre to hand over election documents in Pekan, on April 28, 2018.
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (centre) and his wife Rosmah Mansor arrive at the nomination centre to hand over election documents in Pekan, on April 28, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Pakatan Harapan chairman and opposition leader Mahathir Mohamad heading to the Langkawi District and Land Office in Kuah, on April 28, 2018.
Pakatan Harapan chairman and opposition leader Mahathir Mohamad heading to the Langkawi District and Land Office in Kuah, on April 28, 2018.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Barisan Nasional supporters on motorbikes in Bagan Datoh.
Barisan Nasional supporters on motorbikes in Bagan Datoh. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
PAS candidates and supporters marching into the nomination centre in Bagan Datoh.
PAS candidates and supporters marching into the nomination centre in Bagan Datoh.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Supporters of different parties wait at a field outside the nomination centre for Hulu Kelang, Gombak Setia, Sungai Tua state seats and Gombak parliament seat.
Supporters of different parties wait at a field outside the nomination centre for Hulu Kelang, Gombak Setia, Sungai Tua state seats and Gombak parliament seat.ST PHOTO: AZIM AZMAN
PKR candidates and supporters entering the nomination centre in Bagan Datoh.
PKR candidates and supporters entering the nomination centre in Bagan Datoh.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Pakatan Harapan supporters in Ayer Hitam, Johor.
Pakatan Harapan supporters in Ayer Hitam, Johor.ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA
Barisan Nasional supporters posing for a picture outside the nomination center in Bagan Datoh.
Barisan Nasional supporters posing for a picture outside the nomination center in Bagan Datoh.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Female Barisan Nasional supporters wearing headscarfs with the party's motifs in Bagan Datoh.
Female Barisan Nasional supporters wearing headscarfs with the party's motifs in Bagan Datoh.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Supporters of independent candidate Badrol Acong, who is contesting in the Sungai Tua state seat in Selangor.
Supporters of independent candidate Badrol Acong, who is contesting in the Sungai Tua state seat in Selangor. ST PHOTO: NADIRAH H. RODZI
A Pakatan Harapan supporter at the Langkawi District and Land Office on Nomination Day in Langkawi's main town, Kuah, on April 28, 2018.
A Pakatan Harapan supporter at the Langkawi District and Land Office on Nomination Day in Langkawi's main town, Kuah, on April 28, 2018.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Barisan Nasional supporters at gather at the Langkawi District and Land Office on Nomination Day in Langkawi's main town, Kuah, on April 28, 2018.
Barisan Nasional supporters at gather at the Langkawi District and Land Office on Nomination Day in Langkawi's main town, Kuah, on April 28, 2018.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
A PAS supporter at the Langkawi District and Land Office on Nomination Day in Langkawi's main town, Kuah, on April 28, 2018.
A PAS supporter at the Langkawi District and Land Office on Nomination Day in Langkawi's main town, Kuah, on April 28, 2018.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Published
8 hours ago
Topics: 