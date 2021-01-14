In Pictures: Malaysia reimposes MCO in several states to curb Covid-19 spread

Capital Kuala Lumpur, among the states that are under the movement control order, saw quieter streets and malls.

Published
38 min ago
A soldier wearing a protective face mask stands guard at a roadblock to enforce lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan, 13, 2021.
A soldier wearing a protective face mask stands guard at a roadblock to enforce lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan, 13, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Police check documents of motorists at a checkpoint in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 13, 2021, a day after Malaysian authorities imposed tighter restrictions on movement to try to halt the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
Police check documents of motorists at a checkpoint in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 13, 2021, a day after Malaysian authorities imposed tighter restrictions on movement to try to halt the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. PHOTO: AFP
A police officer checks the documents of a driver at a roadblock during a lockdown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan 13, 2021.
A police officer checks the documents of a driver at a roadblock during a lockdown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan 13, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Cars drive past a roadblock as a lockdown is enforced due to the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan 13, 2021.
Cars drive past a roadblock as a lockdown is enforced due to the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan 13, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Vehicles travel along a near-empty road during a nationwide state of emergency in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jan,13, 2021.
Vehicles travel along a near-empty road during a nationwide state of emergency in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jan,13, 2021. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A view of a empty cafe on day one of the implementation of Movement Control Order (MCO) 2.0, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jan 13, 2021.
A view of a empty cafe on day one of the implementation of Movement Control Order (MCO) 2.0, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jan 13, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man waits to cross a deserted street outside a shopping mall, during a lockdown due to the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Jan 13, 2021.
A man waits to cross a deserted street outside a shopping mall, during a lockdown due to the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Jan 13, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Workers at a luxury jewellery booth (bottom) are seen at a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 13, 2021, a day after Malaysian authorities imposed tighter restrictions on movement to try to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
Workers at a luxury jewellery booth (bottom) are seen at a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 13, 2021, a day after Malaysian authorities imposed tighter restrictions on movement to try to halt the spread of the coronavirus. PHOTO: AFP
A woman walks past a closed shop at a bazaar area on day one of the implementation of Movement Control Order (MCO) 2.0, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jan 13, 2021.
A woman walks past a closed shop at a bazaar area on day one of the implementation of Movement Control Order (MCO) 2.0, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jan 13, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A view of closed shops on day one of the implementation of Movement Control Order (MCO) 2.0, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan 13, 2021.
A view of closed shops on day one of the implementation of Movement Control Order (MCO) 2.0, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan 13, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE