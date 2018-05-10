In Pictures: Mahathir Mohamad sworn in as Malaysia's seventh prime minister

Dr Mahathir Mohamad was sworn in as the seventh PM of Malaysia, after the opposition Pakatan Harapan coalition ousted the ruling Barisan Nasional in the 14th Malaysian General Election on Wednesday (May 9)

Mahathir Mohamad has been sworn in as Malaysia's 7th prime minister after a stunning electoral performance that ended the Umno-led BN's six decades in power.
Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali at the swearing-in ceremony at the Palace on May 10, 2018.
Mahathir Mohamad, 92, being sworn in as Malaysia's 7th prime minister.
Mahathir Mohamad, 92, being sworn in as Malaysia's 7th prime minister.
(From left) Parti Keadlian Rakyat (PKR) president Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Chief Minister of Penang Lim Guan Eng during a press conference at the Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel on May 10, 2018.
Outgoing Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak of the Barisan National party addresses the media after his party lost the 14th general election in Kuala Lumpur on May 10, 2018.
Supporters await the departure of Mahathir Mohamad from the swearing-in ceremony at the Istana Negara Bukit Damansara on May 10, 2018.
Malaysians posing for photos outside the Palace gate on May 10, 2018.
A supporter waves the Parti Keadlian Rakyat (PKR) flag outside the Palace gate on May 10, 2018.
A supporter waves the Parti Keadlian Rakyat (PKR) flag on May 10, 2018.
