In Pictures: Mahathir Mohamad sworn in as Malaysia's seventh prime minister
Dr Mahathir Mohamad was sworn in as the seventh PM of Malaysia, after the opposition Pakatan Harapan coalition ousted the ruling Barisan Nasional in the 14th Malaysian General Election on Wednesday (May 9)
