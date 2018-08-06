In pictures: Magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits Lombok

Indonesia’s resort island Lombok was rocked by a magnitude 7.0 earthquake on Sunday (Aug 5), killing at least 82 and leaving hundreds wounded. The latest quake comes a week after a magnitude 6.4 quake killed 14 people on the island and prompted a large-scale evacuation of a volcano popular with hikers.

An elderly man rests in a hospital bed at a makeshift ward set up outside the Moh. Ruslan hospital in Mataram, Lombok, on Aug 6, 2018.
An injured woman receives medical help at a makeshift ward set up outside the Moh. Ruslan hospital in Mataram, Lombok, on Aug 6, 2018.
Foreign tourists queue to leave Lombok Island after an earthquake hit, as seen at Lombok International Airport, on Aug 6, 2018.
A man looks at debris from his partially collapsed home following a strong earthquake in Lendang Bajur Hamlet, Lombok, on Aug 6, 2018.
A woman walks past debris from a collapsed wall following a strong earthquake in Lendang Bajur Hamlet, Lombok, on Aug 6, 2018.
Debris at a shop in Denpasar, Bali, on Aug 6, 2018.
Patients outside a hospital following a strong earthquake on nearby Lombok island, at a government hospital near Denpasar, on Aug 5, 2018.
A hospital patient outside of the hospital building after an earthquake was felt in Denpasar, Bali, on Aug 5, 2018.
A policeman examines debris that fell and crushed parked motorbikes at a shopping center in Kuta, Bali, on Aug 5, 2018.
People react following an earthquake in Ampenan district, Mataram, Lombok, on Aug 5, 2018.
