In pictures: Magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits Lombok

Indonesia’s resort island Lombok was rocked by a magnitude 7.0 earthquake on Sunday (Aug 5), killing at least 82 and leaving hundreds wounded. The latest quake comes a week after a magnitude 6.4 quake killed 14 people on the island and prompted a large-scale evacuation of a volcano popular with hikers.
