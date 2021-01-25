In Pictures: London hit by rare snowfall

Despite plummeting temperatures, people head out to sled, have snowball fights, and generally enjoy the weather.

Published
1 hour ago
Cyclists ride in front of a bus along Oxford Street during a snowfall in London on January 24, 2021, as the capital experiences a rare covering of snow on Sunday.PHOTO: AFP
People walk through central London, as snow falls, Britain, Jan 24, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A couple have a snowball fight in Trafalgar Square in central London on Jan 24, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Snow settles on one of the Trafalgar Square lions in central London on Jan 24, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Pedestrians take photographs on Regent Street in the snow in London on Jan 24, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A jogger crosses Regent Street in London in the snow on Jan 24, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Emi and her dog Luna walk in snow in south London, Britain, Jan 24, 2021. Britain is facing sub-zero temperatures as a cold blast of Arctic air sweeps the United Kingdom in the aftermath of Storm Christoph. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A cyclist crosses a snow covered road in west London on Jan 24, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Children play in a park as snow falls in west London on Jan 24, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Children travel on a sled as they are pulled over a snow-covered common in Hartley Wintney west of London on Jan 24, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Children stand next to a snowman, as snow falls in Wandsworth Common, in London, Britain, on Jan 24, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
A man falls off a sledge in Campbell Park, in Milton Keynes, Britain, on Jan 24, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
People play in the snow on Primrose Hill in London on Jan 24, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
People play in the snow on Primrose Hill in London on January 24, 2021.PHOTO: AFP