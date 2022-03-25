The Straits Times
The Straits Times
In Pictures: Life goes on in the Ukrainian city of Lviv amid war
Although largely untouched by Russia's invasion, the city continues to be vigilant.
Updated
Published
55 min ago
https://str.sg/wnb2
Pedestrians walk in downtown Lviv, March 24, 2022. The wail of the air raid siren no longer has the effect it once did in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. As Ukraine marks one month to the day since the Russian invasion began, Lviv has settled into a new rhythm of living in a country under attack.
PHOTO: AFP
Pedestrians walk past sculptures covered and surrounded by sandbags to be protect against Russian shelling in downtown Lviv, March 24, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A musician performs in downtown Lviv, March 24, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Pedestrians walk in downtown Lviv, March 24, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Pedestrians visit a books flea market in downtown Lviv, March 24, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Members of the National Guard of Ukraine band perform "We are unbreakable", to mark a month since Russia's invasion of Ukraine started, at the square in front of the Taras Shevchenko monument, in Lviv, Ukraine, March 24, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A child holds a Ukrainian flag as members of the National Guard of Ukraine band perform "We are unbreakable", to mark a month since Russia's invasion of Ukraine started, at the square in front of the Taras Shevchenko monument, in Lviv, Ukraine, March 24, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People weave camouflage nets for the Ukrainian army, in one of the buildings of the Lviv Polytechnic National University, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine, March 22, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman weaves camouflage nets for the Ukrainian army, in one of the buildings of the Lviv Polytechnic National University, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine, March 22, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Volunteers sew camouflage nets for the war effort in Lviv, March 24, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Volunteers sew camouflage nets for the war effort in Lviv, March 24, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Territorial defense volunteers take part in a weapons training session at a private company room following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Men, who volunteer for territorial defense, take part in a weapons training session at a private company room following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A view of a metallurgical plant in Lviv, western Ukraine, March 24, 2022. The metallurgical plant is producing anti-tank obstacles and other orders for the Ukrainian military.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A view of a metallurgical plant in Lviv, western Ukraine, March 24, 2022. The metallurgical plant is producing anti-tank obstacles and other orders for the Ukrainian military.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A view of a metallurgical plant in Lviv, western Ukraine, 24 March 2022. The metallurgical plant is producing anti-tank obstacles and other orders for the Ukrainian military.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man rests in a gym of one of the local educational institutions, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine, March 24, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman pets dogs as she rests in a gym of one of the local educational institutions, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine, March 24, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel here
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Back to the top