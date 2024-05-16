The Straits Times
In Pictures: Lawrence Wong sworn in as Singapore’s fourth prime minister
Updated
May 16, 2024, 12:51 AM
Published
May 16, 2024, 12:22 AM
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, standing with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, as he is sworn in as Singapore’s fourth prime minister at the Istana on May 15.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Outgoing Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong waving to guests as he arrives for the ceremony.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
(From left) Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Senior Minister Lee being sworn in.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
SM Lee shaking hands with PM Wong after receiving his instrument of appointment from President Tharman.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
PM Wong and his wife, Ms Loo Tze Lui, arriving for the ceremony.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Former politician Seng Han Thong taking a wefie with his former colleagues, Mr Wong Kan Seng, Mr Khaw Boon Wan and Mr Lee Boon Yang, before the ceremony.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Former president Halimah Yacob and her husband, Mr Mohammed Abdullah Alhabshee, arriving prior to the ceremony.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Former prime minister Goh Chok Tong and his wife, Ms Tan Choo Leng, interacting with guests before the ceremony.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Olympic swimming champion Joseph Schooling arriving for the ceremony.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Singapore's new Cabinet being sworn in.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
PM Wong posing for a group picture with guests after the ceremony.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC residents taking part in the May Day Sing-along event held at Yew Tee Pavilion.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
PM Wong, Mr Zaqy Mohamad and Mr Alex Yam – the advisers to Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC Grassroots Organisations – arriving at the sing-along.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
