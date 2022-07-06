In Pictures: Latest from the Paris Fashion Week

Updated
Published
32 min ago
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022/23 Haute Couture collection by French designer Stephane Rolland during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, July 5, 2022. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 04 to 07 July 2022. EPA-EFE
A model presents a creation for the Alexis Mabille Women's Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022-2023 collection during a fashion show as part of the Fashion Week in Paris on July 5, 2022. AFP
A model presents a creation by designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022-2023 collection show for fashion house Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, France, July 5, 2022. REUTERS
A model waits in backstage prior to the presentation of the Julien Fournie Women's haute couture Fall - Winter 2023 collection during a fashion, show as part of the Fashion Week in Paris on July 5, 2022 AFP
A model presents a creation by Dutch fashion designer Iris Van Herpen during the Women's Haute-Couture Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Week in Paris on July 4, 2022. AFP
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022/23 Haute Couture collection by French designer Alexandre Vauthier during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, July 5, 2022. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 04 to 07 July 2022. EPA-EFE
Models present creations by designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022-2023 collection show and to celebrate his 10th year anniversary in Haute Couture, in Paris, France, July 4, 2022. REUTERS
A model presents a creation for the Alexandre Vauthier Women's Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022-2023 collection during a fashion show as part of the Fashion Week in Paris on July 5, 2022. AFP
A model presents a creation for Julien Fournie Women's haute couture Fall - Winter 2023 collection during a fashion, show as part of the Fashion Week in Paris on July 5, 2022 AFP
A model presents a creation for Stephane Rolland during the Women's Haute-Couture Spring -Summer 2023 Fashion Week in Paris on July 5, 2022. AFP

