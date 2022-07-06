In Pictures: Latest from the Paris Fashion Week

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Latest from the Paris Fashion Week
Updated
Published
32 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wbUE
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022/23 Haute Couture collection by French designer Stephane Rolland during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, July 5, 2022. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 04 to 07 July 2022.
EPA-EFE
A model presents a creation for the Alexis Mabille Women's Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022-2023 collection during a fashion show as part of the Fashion Week in Paris on July 5, 2022.
AFP
A model presents a creation by designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022-2023 collection show for fashion house Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, France, July 5, 2022.
REUTERS
A model waits in backstage prior to the presentation of the Julien Fournie Women's haute couture Fall - Winter 2023 collection during a fashion, show as part of the Fashion Week in Paris on July 5, 2022
AFP
A model presents a creation by Dutch fashion designer Iris Van Herpen during the Women's Haute-Couture Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Week in Paris on July 4, 2022.
AFP
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022/23 Haute Couture collection by French designer Alexandre Vauthier during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, July 5, 2022. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 04 to 07 July 2022.
EPA-EFE
Models present creations by designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022-2023 collection show and to celebrate his 10th year anniversary in Haute Couture, in Paris, France, July 4, 2022.
REUTERS
A model presents a creation for the Alexandre Vauthier Women's Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022-2023 collection during a fashion show as part of the Fashion Week in Paris on July 5, 2022.
AFP
A model presents a creation for Julien Fournie Women's haute couture Fall - Winter 2023 collection during a fashion, show as part of the Fashion Week in Paris on July 5, 2022
AFP
A model presents a creation for Stephane Rolland during the Women's Haute-Couture Spring -Summer 2023 Fashion Week in Paris on July 5, 2022.
AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Back to the top