Eita Sato, 15, and Aoi Hoshi, 15, walking along the corridors of Yumoto Junior High School, where they are the only two students, a few days before their graduation and the institution's closing ceremony, in Ten-ei Village, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan on March 9, 2023. With only a few enrolments expected in the coming years, the village decided to close the school for good. "We heard rumours about the school closure in the second year, but I didn't really think it would happen. I was shocked when I heard the news," Eita said.

REUTERS