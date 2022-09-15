In Pictures: Large crowds gather to watch the procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Large crowds gather to watch the procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin
The coffin was brought from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where it will lie in state until next Monday.
Updated
Published
28 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wKm4
Crowds watch the procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin being transported from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for her lying in state, in London, Sept 14, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Lying on a gun carriage, covered by the Royal Standard flag and with the Imperial State Crown placed on a cushion on top alongside a wreath of flowers, the coffin bearing Elizabeth's body began a slow, sombre procession from her palace home to Westminster Hall.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Clockwise from center left: King Charles II, his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, and his brother Prince Andrew walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in London.
PHOTO: NYTIMES
Royal guards march and lead the way during the procession.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An overhead view of the procession to Westminster Hall.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People look on from a rooftop as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes during the procession.
PHOTO: AFP
People gather on the day of the procession where the cortege moved slowly through central London.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Guns began firing every minute at Hyde Park, while Parliament's famous Big Ben bell also rang at 60-second intervals.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, Mr Peter Phillips, Anne, Princess Royal walk behind the coffin during the procession.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Life Guards, a unit of the Household Cavalry, stand guard outside the Palace of Westminster.
PHOTO: REUTERS
King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Camilla, Queen Consort view the coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II being placed in Westminster Hall by soldiers from the Grenadier Guards.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Britain's Prince William (back left), Prince of Wales, Britain's Katharine (front left), Duchess of Kent, Britain's Prince Harry (back right), Duke of Sussex, and Meghan (front right), Duchess of Sussex, stand after participating in the procession to Westminster Hall.
PHOTO: AFP
The coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Hall, a medieval building with origins dating back to 1097 and the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster that houses the British parliament.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II lies in state on a catafalque inside Westminster Hall.
PHOTO: AFP
Members of the public pay their respects as they pass the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
QUEEN ELIZABETH
BRITAIN
ROYAL FAMILIES
Back to the top