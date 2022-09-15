In Pictures: Large crowds gather to watch the procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin

The coffin was brought from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where it will lie in state until next Monday.

Crowds watch the procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin being transported from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for her lying in state, in London, Sept 14, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Lying on a gun carriage, covered by the Royal Standard flag and with the Imperial State Crown placed on a cushion on top alongside a wreath of flowers, the coffin bearing Elizabeth's body began a slow, sombre procession from her palace home to Westminster Hall. PHOTO: REUTERS
Clockwise from center left: King Charles II, his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, and his brother Prince Andrew walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in London. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Royal guards march and lead the way during the procession. PHOTO: REUTERS
An overhead view of the procession to Westminster Hall. PHOTO: REUTERS
People look on from a rooftop as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes during the procession. PHOTO: AFP
People gather on the day of the procession where the cortege moved slowly through central London. PHOTO: REUTERS
Guns began firing every minute at Hyde Park, while Parliament's famous Big Ben bell also rang at 60-second intervals. PHOTO: REUTERS
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, Mr Peter Phillips, Anne, Princess Royal walk behind the coffin during the procession. PHOTO: REUTERS
Life Guards, a unit of the Household Cavalry, stand guard outside the Palace of Westminster. PHOTO: REUTERS
King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Camilla, Queen Consort view the coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II being placed in Westminster Hall by soldiers from the Grenadier Guards. PHOTO: REUTERS
Britain's Prince William (back left), Prince of Wales, Britain's Katharine (front left), Duchess of Kent, Britain's Prince Harry (back right), Duke of Sussex, and Meghan (front right), Duchess of Sussex, stand after participating in the procession to Westminster Hall. PHOTO: AFP
The coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Hall, a medieval building with origins dating back to 1097 and the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster that houses the British parliament. PHOTO: REUTERS
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II lies in state on a catafalque inside Westminster Hall. PHOTO: AFP
Members of the public pay their respects as they pass the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. PHOTO: AFP

