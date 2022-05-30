In Pictures: Landslide caused by heavy rains kill dozens in Brazil

The extreme weather also triggered floods, forcing people to flee their homes.

Firefighters, volunteers and army officers work on the site where a house collapsed due to a landslide caused by heavy rains at Jardim Monte Verde, in Ibura neighbourhood, in Recife, Brazil, May 29, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Army soldiers prevent a person from trying to remove the body of a relative who was buried in the area of a landslide caused by heavy rains, in the Jardim Monteverde neighborhood of the city of Jaboatao dos Guararapes, Brazil, May 29, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Firefighters, army soldiers and volunteers work in the area of a landslide caused by heavy rains today, in the Jardim Monteverde neighborhood of the city of Jaboatao dos Guararapes, Brazil, May 29, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man removes debris on a landslide area at the community Jardim Monte Verde, Ibura neighbourhood, in Recife, Pernambuco State, Brazil, May 29, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A man with muddy feet sits in front of a house damaged by a landslide on the eve in the community Jardim Monte Verde, Ibura neighbourhood, in Recife, Pernambuco State, Brazil, May 29, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Residents look at a landslide area in the community Jardim Monte Verde, Ibura neighbourhood, in Recife, Pernambuco State, Brazil, May 29, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Army officers work on the site where a house collapsed due to a landslide caused by heavy rains at Jardim Monte Verde, in Ibura neighbourhood, in Recife, Brazil, May 29, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Firefighters carry a victim at a site of a landslide caused by heavy rains, in the Jardim Monteverde neighborhood, in Jaboatao dos Guararapes, Brazil, May 29, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Soldiers, firefighters and residents search for victims a day after a landslide in the community Jardim Monte Verde, Ibura neighbourhood, in Recife, Pernambuco State, Brazil, May 29, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
This handout picture released by the Recife City Hall shows residents and rescue workers walking amid the debris of a landslide that destroyed several houses in the community Jardim Monte Verde, Ibura neighbourhood, in Recife, Pernambuco State, Brazil, May 28, 2022. PHOTO: ECIFE CITY HALL VIA AFP

