In Pictures: Landslide caused by heavy rains kill dozens in Brazil
The extreme weather also triggered floods, forcing people to flee their homes.
Updated
Published
2 min ago
Firefighters, volunteers and army officers work on the site where a house collapsed due to a landslide caused by heavy rains at Jardim Monte Verde, in Ibura neighbourhood, in Recife, Brazil, May 29, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Army soldiers prevent a person from trying to remove the body of a relative who was buried in the area of a landslide caused by heavy rains, in the Jardim Monteverde neighborhood of the city of Jaboatao dos Guararapes, Brazil, May 29, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Firefighters, army soldiers and volunteers work in the area of a landslide caused by heavy rains today, in the Jardim Monteverde neighborhood of the city of Jaboatao dos Guararapes, Brazil, May 29, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man removes debris on a landslide area at the community Jardim Monte Verde, Ibura neighbourhood, in Recife, Pernambuco State, Brazil, May 29, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A man with muddy feet sits in front of a house damaged by a landslide on the eve in the community Jardim Monte Verde, Ibura neighbourhood, in Recife, Pernambuco State, Brazil, May 29, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Residents look at a landslide area in the community Jardim Monte Verde, Ibura neighbourhood, in Recife, Pernambuco State, Brazil, May 29, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Army officers work on the site where a house collapsed due to a landslide caused by heavy rains at Jardim Monte Verde, in Ibura neighbourhood, in Recife, Brazil, May 29, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Firefighters carry a victim at a site of a landslide caused by heavy rains, in the Jardim Monteverde neighborhood, in Jaboatao dos Guararapes, Brazil, May 29, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Soldiers, firefighters and residents search for victims a day after a landslide in the community Jardim Monte Verde, Ibura neighbourhood, in Recife, Pernambuco State, Brazil, May 29, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
This handout picture released by the Recife City Hall shows residents and rescue workers walking amid the debris of a landslide that destroyed several houses in the community Jardim Monte Verde, Ibura neighbourhood, in Recife, Pernambuco State, Brazil, May 28, 2022.
PHOTO: ECIFE CITY HALL VIA AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
BRAZIL
FLOODS
LANDSLIDE
NATURAL DISASTERS
