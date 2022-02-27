In Pictures: Landmarks around the world lit in the colours of the Ukraine flag

Cities around the world light up landmarks and buildings in the blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukraine flag, in support of Ukraine

Updated
Published
44 min ago
Brandenburg Gate is seen lit up in the colours of Ukrainian flag during an anti-war protest, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, Feb 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
The Samuel de Champlain Bridge is lit in yellow and blue to show Canada's support for the Ukranian people in Montreal, Canada, Feb 26, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
The iconic Fisherman's Bastion in the Buda castle is lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Budapest, Hungary, Feb 25, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A view shows the pylons on the Oresund Bridge, between Denmark and Sweden, lit up in yellow and blue in support of Ukraine, as seen from Copenhagen, Denmark, Feb 26, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A view of St Albans Cathedral lit up in yellow and blue in support of Ukraine, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in St Albans, Britain, Feb 26, 2022 PHOTO: REUTERS
Erasmus Bridge is illuminated in the colors of Ukraine, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Feb 24, 2022. All over the Netherlands, buildings are lit up in the blue-yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag, in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Oslo City Hall is lit in the Ukrainian flag colors in a symbolic act in solidarity with Ukraine, in Oslo, Norway, Feb 24, 2022. Russian troops launched a major military operation on Ukraine on Feb 24, after weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia aimed at preventing an armed conflict in Ukraine. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The I-35W Bridge glows blue and yellow in support of the people of Ukraine in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, Feb 25, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A protester stands with a placard as the colours of the Ukrainian flag are projected onto Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square in central London, on Feb 25, 2022, to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country. PHOTO: AFP
This photograph taken in Paris, on Feb 25, 2022, shows the Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag. PHOTO: AFP
A general view of Flinders Street Station as it is lit in yellow and blue in Melbourne on Feb 24, 2022, as public buildings lit up in the national colours of Ukraine as a show of support. PHOTO: AFP

