In Pictures: Landmarks around the world lit in the colours of the Ukraine flag

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Lianhe Wanbao
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Landmarks around the world lit in the colours of the Ukraine flag
Cities around the world light up landmarks and buildings in the blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukraine flag, in support of Ukraine
Updated
Published
44 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wsUT
Brandenburg Gate is seen lit up in the colours of Ukrainian flag during an anti-war protest, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, Feb 24, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The Samuel de Champlain Bridge is lit in yellow and blue to show Canada's support for the Ukranian people in Montreal, Canada, Feb 26, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The iconic Fisherman's Bastion in the Buda castle is lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Budapest, Hungary, Feb 25, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A view shows the pylons on the Oresund Bridge, between Denmark and Sweden, lit up in yellow and blue in support of Ukraine, as seen from Copenhagen, Denmark, Feb 26, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A view of St Albans Cathedral lit up in yellow and blue in support of Ukraine, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in St Albans, Britain, Feb 26, 2022
PHOTO: REUTERS
Erasmus Bridge is illuminated in the colors of Ukraine, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Feb 24, 2022. All over the Netherlands, buildings are lit up in the blue-yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag, in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Oslo City Hall is lit in the Ukrainian flag colors in a symbolic act in solidarity with Ukraine, in Oslo, Norway, Feb 24, 2022. Russian troops launched a major military operation on Ukraine on Feb 24, after weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia aimed at preventing an armed conflict in Ukraine.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The I-35W Bridge glows blue and yellow in support of the people of Ukraine in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, Feb 25, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A protester stands with a placard as the colours of the Ukrainian flag are projected onto Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square in central London, on Feb 25, 2022, to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country.
PHOTO: AFP
This photograph taken in Paris, on Feb 25, 2022, shows the Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
PHOTO: AFP
A general view of Flinders Street Station as it is lit in yellow and blue in Melbourne on Feb 24, 2022, as public buildings lit up in the national colours of Ukraine as a show of support.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel here
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
UKRAINE
RUSSIA
Back to the top