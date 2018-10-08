In Pictures: Khabib Nurmagomedov defeats Conor McGregor at UFC 229

A look at the incredible victory by Khabib Nurmagomedov over mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor. The Russian's win was marred by chaotic scenes after the Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight contest on Saturday (Oct 6) night.

Conor McGregor (left) and Khabib Nurmagomedov staring each other down during the main event of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 229. The highly anticipated lightweight contest took place in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct 6, 2018.
Conor McGregor (left) and Khabib Nurmagomedov staring each other down during the main event of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 229. The highly anticipated lightweight contest took place in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct 6, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Nurmagomedov (back) holds down opponent McGregor in the octagon during the UFC bout.
Nurmagomedov (back) holds down opponent McGregor in the octagon during the UFC bout.PHOTO: AFP
McGregor sits on the ground as he is held down by Nurmagomedov.
McGregor sits on the ground as he is held down by Nurmagomedov.PHOTO: AFP
Nurmagomedov executing a takedown on McGregor.
Nurmagomedov executing a takedown on McGregor.PHOTO: AFP
Nurmagomedov rains a punch on McGregor of Ireland during their UFC lightweight championship bout.
Nurmagomedov rains a punch on McGregor of Ireland during their UFC lightweight championship bout.PHOTO: AFP
Nurmagomedov (right) and McGregor exchanging blows during their highly anticipated bout.
Nurmagomedov (right) and McGregor exchanging blows during their highly anticipated bout.PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS
McGregor takes a punch in the face from Russian opponent Nurmagomedov.
McGregor takes a punch in the face from Russian opponent Nurmagomedov.PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS
Nurmagomedov scoring another punch against controversial opponent McGregor during their bout.
Nurmagomedov scoring another punch against controversial opponent McGregor during their bout.PHOTO: AFP
Nurmagomedov forced McGregor to submit via a rear-naked choke to stretch his professional record to 27-0.
Nurmagomedov forced McGregor to submit via a rear-naked choke to stretch his professional record to 27-0.PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS
McGregor sits on the mat in the octagon after his defeat.
McGregor sits on the mat in the octagon after his defeat.PHOTO: AFP
Referee Herb Dean separates Khabib Nurmagomedov (red gloves) from Conor McGregor after the latter tapped out.
Referee Herb Dean separates Khabib Nurmagomedov (red gloves) from Conor McGregor after the latter tapped out.PHOTO: AFP
Nurmagomedov being escorted out of the arena by event officials after defeating McGregor.
Nurmagomedov being escorted out of the arena by event officials after defeating McGregor.PHOTO: AFP
McGregor being escorted out of the octagon after his bout against Nurmagomedov.
McGregor being escorted out of the octagon after his bout against Nurmagomedov.PHOTO: AFP
Published
3 hours ago
Topics: 