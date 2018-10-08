In Pictures: Khabib Nurmagomedov defeats Conor McGregor at UFC 229
A look at the incredible victory by Khabib Nurmagomedov over mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor. The Russian's win was marred by chaotic scenes after the Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight contest on Saturday (Oct 6) night.
