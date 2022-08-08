In Pictures: K-pop star Jackson Wang hosts sold out party at nightclub Marquee

Although the star did not perform, hundreds of fans still turned up to catch a glimpse of him.

Updated
Published
2 min ago
Jackson Wang hosted a sold-out party at nightclub Marquee on August 7, 2022. PHOTO: MARQUEE Singapore and TEAM WANG records
Hong Kong-born K-pop star Jackson Wang on 7 August 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
K-pop star Jackson Wang is photographed during a doorstop interview with media at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on 7 August 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Hundreds of fans turned up at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands to catch a glimpse of South Korean boy band GOT7 member Jackson Wang, August 6, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Fans around the parapets at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands where viewing areas were set up, August 6, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Fans and members of the public take pictures of K-pop star Jackson Wang at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on August 7, 2022. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Performers on stage at the sold-out party at nightclub Marquee on August 7, 2022. PHOTO: MARQUEE Singapore and TEAM WANG records
(From left) Caelan and Jackson Wang at nightclub Marquee on August 7, 2022. MARQUEE Singapore and TEAM WANG records
Singer Laurie performing at nightclub Marquee on August 7, 2022. PHOTO: Marina Bay Sands & TEAM WANG records
Partygoers taking photos of K-pop star Jackson Wang at nightclub Marquee on August 7, 2022. MARQUEE Singapore and TEAM WANG records

