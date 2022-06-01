In Pictures: K-pop band BTS meets US President Biden

The South Korean boy band was at the White House to discuss hate crimes against Asians.

South Korean K-pop band BTS meets US President Joe Biden at the White House, May 31, 2022. PHOTO: BTS_BIGHIT/TWITTER
Korean band BTS appears at the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing of the White House in Washington, DC, May 31, 2022, as they visit to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and addressing anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination. PHOTO: AFP
Kim Namjoon of the K-Pop band BTS and fellow members, (not in order), Kim Taehyung, Kim Seokjin, Jeon Jeongguk, Park Jimin, Jung Hoseok and Min Yoon-gi make statements against anti-Asian hate crimes and for inclusion and representation during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 31, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Korean band BTS appears at the daily press briefing with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in the Brady Press Briefing of the White House in Washington, DC, May 31, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Korean band BTS reacts with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing of the White House in Washington, DC, May 31, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Hundreds of fans of K-pop sensation BTS gather outside the White House in Washington, DC, USA, May 31, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Fans of BTS reach through the fencing outside the White House in Washington, DC, May 31, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A doll in the likeness of BTS member Jungkook is displayed outside the White House in Washington, DC, May 31, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A fan of BTS uses a sign as a shield from the sun, while waiting with other fans outside the White House in Washington, DC, May 31, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A fan of BTS holds up a poster of the boy-band outside the White House in Washington, DC, May 31, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

