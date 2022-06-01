In Pictures: K-pop band BTS meets US President Biden

Kim Namjoon of the K-Pop band BTS and fellow members, (not in order), Kim Taehyung, Kim Seokjin, Jeon Jeongguk, Park Jimin, Jung Hoseok and Min Yoon-gi make statements against anti-Asian hate crimes and for inclusion and representation during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 31, 2022.

PHOTO: REUTERS